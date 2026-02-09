8 Gadgets To Avoid Buying At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart can be a reliable store to purchase affordable items when you're on a budget, saving you money while providing worthwhile products that you can expect to use daily. It's why we recommend checking out Walmart for cheaper PC options, but it's always wise to research beforehand. You always want to research a product before you commit to buying it, even if there's a sale or you think you're getting it for less than what you expect to pay. There are several gadgets that customers have encountered problems with that you may want to avoid buying.

We've gone through the Walmart website to highlight eight troublesome products customers don't recommend buying based on average ratings. The problems with these items might be how they function, electrical issues, product quality, or they may not even work immediately out of the box. You're better off avoiding these items and looking for an alternative. We'll break down our choices for these products in the methodology section at the end. Here are eight gadgets you should avoid buying at Walmart.