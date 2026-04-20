Target Gadgets Under $75 That Users Swear By
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Target is among the major retailers in the U.S. where you can shop for a variety of goods in various niches, such as smart home gadgets, kitchen appliances, tools and hardware, and more. You can shop physically in stores or get your desired gadgets at your doorstep via the home delivery option. Hence, if you are looking to add to your collection by purchasing some useful gadgets, then this list is for you.
We rounded up some of the highly rated Target gadgets that users swear by, as evidenced through a minimum user rating of 4.2 or above from at least 500 reviewers on the platform. These cheap Target gadgets, priced under $75, are worth buying since they bring some sort of convenience to your everyday routine. For instance, an indoor camera that keeps an eye on the activities inside your house, especially for those with pets and small kids. Purchasing these won't be a waste. Prices may vary.
JLab Go Air Pop Earbuds
The JLab Go Air Pop Earbuds offer over 35 hours of playtime in a single charge, so you can enjoy your favorite music on the go. The compact and ergonomic design allows these earbuds to fit precisely into your ears. Moreover, the gadget is made with an IPX4 rating, making it resistant against sweat and splashes so you can wear them even during exercise.
You can use touch controls to manage different operations, such as playing/pausing music, answering calls, or activating the smart assistant on your phone. Thanks to the built-in microphone, you can respond to calls without having to pick up your smartphone and converse in a clear voice. To avail more out of them, connect them to the JLab app and take control of the EQ settings, switching between different modes, and more for a more personalized listening experience.
Possessing a rating of 4.3 on Target from 7,373 users, these earbuds are appreciated for their sound quality and that they fit well in the ear. You can get them for a price of $24.99.
Chefman 1L Rapid-Boil Kettle
With the capacity to hold up to 1 liter of water, the Chefman Rapid-Boil Kettle comes in handy for boiling water in as quick as three minutes so you don't have to wait long before you can enjoy your favorite hot beverage. The kettle has a removable lid and a sprout design for easy pouring without any risk of spills.
The 360-degree swivel base lets you hold the kettle in any position you want. Moreover, this kitchen gadget features a blue LED light indicator that comes on when the water is in the process of boiling and turns off once the water has reached its boiling point. Also, the kettle automatically shuts off once boiling is achieved or when the water has completely run dry to avoid damaging the life of the glass material.
Being one of the best-selling products at Target, this electric kettle is up for grabs at $17.99 and holds a 4.7-star rating following 4,862 reviews, with plenty of them liking its ease of use and stylish appearance.
Honeywell TurboForce Fan
The Honeywell TurboForce Fan produces a cool, powerful breeze that you can feel up to a distance of 25 feet away from the device. There are three speed settings to choose from, along with a 90-degree pivoting head to adjust the fan's angle directly in your direction. Moreover, you can use the carry handle to take the fan along at work or on trips.
Cleaning this table fan is easy, thanks to the inclusion of a removable grill that you can swiftly pull out, wash with clean water to remove built-up dust and dirt, and put it back again to enjoy fresh air. Furthermore, you can use this fan along with an air conditioner to help improve air circulation around the room, sized between 100 and 300 square feet, therefore saving up to as much as 15% on your electricity bill, as claimed by the manufacturers. You can purchase the HoneyWell Table Fan for an affordable price of $14.99 at Target, where it has received a good 4.5 out of 5-star rating from 4,416 buyers.
Pura Mini Smart Fragrance Diffuser
Installing the Pura Mini Smart Fragrance Diffuser in any room will fill the space with the fragrance of your choice so you can breathe in a sigh of fresh air. However, keep in mind that it is most efficient in small spaces, such as bathrooms, doorways, and kitchens, rather than a full-sized bedroom. All you have to do is insert the scented vial in the diffuser, and it will automatically help it disperse in the surroundings.
One vial usually lasts up to a month, if used for about eight hours per day. The interesting part about this diffuser is that you can pair it with the Pura app to manage the intensity of the fragrance, activate timers, set schedules, such as setting the diffuser to turn on every day at 6 p.m., and more. It is built with an adaptive diffusion technology, meaning that the device detects the temperature of your room and manages the scent's diffusion accordingly to ensure a uniform fragrant experience.
Considering these features, 2,347 Target buyers have left it an average rating of 4.8. Plus, the diffuser is up for grabs at $34.99 and is among the most highly rated gadgets available on the platform.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
The USB-C Power Adapter by Apple lets you charge your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad with ease and is also compatible with any other USB-C device. It can charge an iPhone 8 or later up to a 50% battery level in about 35 minutes; however, an iPhone 16 or 16 Pro would require a 30-watt charger to reach that percentage in the same time.
Moreover, it has a compact design so it won't block the surrounding outlets on the electrical socket. This adapter is available at Target for just $19.99 and sits at a rating of a staggering 4.8 out of 5, along with an 89% recommendation rate, gathered from 2,882 reviews. Customers have praised the effective charging abilities of this adapter and that the product has a high-quality build to minimize the risk of fire hazards. Plus, the small design makes it easy to carry in travel and office backpacks without occupying much space. And Apple and Target fans will be excited about this other collaboration.
Roku Indoor Camera
Monitor every movement inside your house with the Roku Indoor Camera that can produce clear videos in a 1,080-pixel HD resolution. You can watch the footage live on the Roku Smart Home app, receive instant alerts upon motion or sound detection (within a wide-angle coverage of 105 degrees), and set focal zones where you want to focus the most on, like doors, windows, and hallways.
The camera can also capture images even in low-light conditions, up to a distance of 25 feet, thanks to the integration of night vision technology. Furthermore, the device is built with a microphone and a speaker to allow for two-way communication. You can speak into the Roku app on your phone, and the person present near the camera will be able to hear you and vice versa, therefore making it a great gadget for baby rooms.
It comes with a siren that you can activate to scare off intruders and unwanted people away from your house. The camera has garnered a 4.6-star rating via 643 reviewers and is currently available at a discounted price of $19.99, after a $10 reduction on its actual price of $29.99.
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen
The Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen is listed at $49.99 on Target, where it has a 4.7-star score from 582 users. It will make for a great addition to your smart home, as it allows the user to conveniently play music, read online books, and more in a clear and vibrant sound. Do so by pairing the device with smart voice assistants, like Amazon Alexa, and ask it about weather updates, fetch search results from the web, add things to your schedule, or set reminders — all via simple voice commands.
In addition, it is also compatible with smart home devices, such as smart light bulbs, fans, and thermostats. Consequently, you can manage the operation of these devices, completely hands-free. The speaker can hear you at all times, but to protect your privacy, you can turn off the mic using the button located on the device so it cannot hear confidential conversations. Besides, the sleek and creative design of the Echo Dot 5th Gen brings a stylish look to any space you add it to.
Methodology
To create this collection of Target gadgets that users swear by, we filtered the platform for products that bring value and ease to your life, such as a rapid boil kettle that will reduce the time you spend heating up water for your beverages (a gadget grandparents will love).
All of these gadgets hold a rating of 4.2 or above following a minimum of 500 reviews on the particular product page. Besides, every listing here is available at a price of under $75, so none of these would go heavy on your monthly budget.