This Lenovo Android Tablet Takes Audio To The Next Level
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As nerds that love to test new audiophile setups with movie soundtracks, we know many people are obsessed with getting the best sound from their devices. Whether you want to listen to some of your favorite tunes in Hi-Fi audio, or you're looking to get the best sound while watching your favorite movies or TV shows, a device with a good audio setup can treat your ears right. Fortunately, we found a highly-rated tablet that's got the goods.
For those looking for a device that focuses on audio, the Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet features JBL Hi-Fi speakers that help the device double as a Bluetooth speaker. It also includes support for MP3, WAV, FLAC, and AAC audio codecs alongside variable app volume control and a reading mode for ambient sounds. Good as it may be for audio lovers, users should be aware that this device's inclusion of high-performing speakers may be at the cost of other components and performance features.
Users on Amazon approve of this 128GB tablet overall, awarding it a 4.6 rating based on over 300 reviews, and its inclusion of Android 13 makes it a cheaper Android tablet alternative to the iPad. Additionally, this Lenovo includes plenty of accessories to help users get started, including a USB-C 2.0 charging cable, a 45W power adapter, a clear sleeve, and a 1-year limited parts and labor warranty. If you're looking to stay groovy with high-powered tunes, read more about this tablet below.
Save on a Lenovo tablet built for audio heads
Available at Amazon for $307.41, users can save a fair amount on the typical price for the Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet, which may get the attention of audio enthusiasts. Along with support for Dolby Atmos, this tablet also comes with eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers that include four tweeters for higher frequencies and four "force-balanced" bass units for the low end. This Amazon's Choice item also includes a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB of RAM.
Looking at the 11.5-inch 2K IPS display, it features a 90 Hz refresh rate with 400 nits peak brightness and a 2000 x 1200 resolution. There's also an integrated kickstand for angling the device up to 175-degrees. Offering approximately 12 hours of battery life, this tablet also includes fast charging for its 8600 mAh battery. Lastly, it comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.
Giving it high praise for its battery life and sound quality in their aforementioned largely positive reviews, customers find it to be an overall good value for the price. While users appreciate the device's speakers and kickstand, the eight included speakers can create drawbacks elsewhere. For example, customers state the display could be brighter, and reviewers note the device can have performance issues, especially when gaming. Of course, if audio is what you're after, you may just want to consider the 13 best headphones for audiophiles.