This Lenovo Android Tablet Takes Audio To The Next Level

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As nerds that love to test new audiophile setups with movie soundtracks, we know many people are obsessed with getting the best sound from their devices. Whether you want to listen to some of your favorite tunes in Hi-Fi audio, or you're looking to get the best sound while watching your favorite movies or TV shows, a device with a good audio setup can treat your ears right. Fortunately, we found a highly-rated tablet that's got the goods.

For those looking for a device that focuses on audio, the Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet features JBL Hi-Fi speakers that help the device double as a Bluetooth speaker. It also includes support for MP3, WAV, FLAC, and AAC audio codecs alongside variable app volume control and a reading mode for ambient sounds. Good as it may be for audio lovers, users should be aware that this device's inclusion of high-performing speakers may be at the cost of other components and performance features.

Users on Amazon approve of this 128GB tablet overall, awarding it a 4.6 rating based on over 300 reviews, and its inclusion of Android 13 makes it a cheaper Android tablet alternative to the iPad. Additionally, this Lenovo includes plenty of accessories to help users get started, including a USB-C 2.0 charging cable, a 45W power adapter, a clear sleeve, and a 1-year limited parts and labor warranty. If you're looking to stay groovy with high-powered tunes, read more about this tablet below.