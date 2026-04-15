This $14 Gadget Lets You Add More Ethernet Ports To Your Router
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Ethernet or wired LAN tends to offer more stable and efficient connections for your devices, such as your game console, PCs, or other equipment. But if you prioritize wired connections over wireless, chances are you're going to run out of available ports — modern routers only offer so many. Luckily, there is a way to increase the total number of Ethernet ports, much like using a power strip to add outlets. The device that makes it possible is called a network switch, or simply a multi-port switch. The perfect example is Netgear's (GS305) 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch that will only set you back about $14 while it's on sale.
The way it works is simple. An Ethernet cord running from an output on your router also plugs into the first slot on the switch. That routes internet signals through the switch itself. Then you plug your additional Ethernet cords into the other outputs on the switch, which provide Internet access. The downside is that you may have to do a lot of cable management, but a switch makes a huge difference when you want wired LAN speeds. In my office, for example, I have my desktop computer, my PS5, a media server, a smart home hub, a smart garage transmitter, and a few other devices all connected to Ethernet. That's only possible thanks to my network switch, since my router has only three Ethernet ports.
If you're wondering whether Ethernet is more reliable than Wi-Fi, the answer is mostly yes. With the right cables, you'll get faster speeds, a more stable connection with less latency, and one that's less susceptible to interference.
What are people saying about the Netgear five-port switch?
Ethernet ports can do some cool things you probably didn't know about, like waking sleeping devices over LAN, or turning extra devices (such as an old laptop) into network equipment. But you'll likely need the extra ports a network switch provides to sustain these activities. Is this $14 Netgear switch worth it?
Per usual, the best way to determine if a product works as advertised is to look at user reviews and comments from people with first-hand experience. As of writing, Amazon has nearly 30,000 global reviews with an aggregated score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. A whopping 85% of those reviews are 5 stars, with 11% at 4 stars, so most people have had a positive experience. The top reviewers mention it's a "good cheap hub," and that it's "functional and excellent" despite its compact size. One person clearly states that it's "great quality, [a] great price, and performs excellent." It definitely seems to be a "rock solid" way to increase the number of wired Ethernet ports you have available.
While there are way more positive reviews, there are still negative ones. Other commenters have explained it "can't handle a danged thing," or that it "did not work out well" for them. More than one reviewer mentions that the switch died earlier than expected. While not the common outcome, those are worth noting if you're interested in getting one. Still, at $14, if you need some extra ports, it's worth a shot. Especially when some of your devices should always be plugged into Ethernet.