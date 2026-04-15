This $14 Gadget Lets You Add More Ethernet Ports To Your Router

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ethernet or wired LAN tends to offer more stable and efficient connections for your devices, such as your game console, PCs, or other equipment. But if you prioritize wired connections over wireless, chances are you're going to run out of available ports — modern routers only offer so many. Luckily, there is a way to increase the total number of Ethernet ports, much like using a power strip to add outlets. The device that makes it possible is called a network switch, or simply a multi-port switch. The perfect example is Netgear's (GS305) 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch that will only set you back about $14 while it's on sale.

The way it works is simple. An Ethernet cord running from an output on your router also plugs into the first slot on the switch. That routes internet signals through the switch itself. Then you plug your additional Ethernet cords into the other outputs on the switch, which provide Internet access. The downside is that you may have to do a lot of cable management, but a switch makes a huge difference when you want wired LAN speeds. In my office, for example, I have my desktop computer, my PS5, a media server, a smart home hub, a smart garage transmitter, and a few other devices all connected to Ethernet. That's only possible thanks to my network switch, since my router has only three Ethernet ports.

If you're wondering whether Ethernet is more reliable than Wi-Fi, the answer is mostly yes. With the right cables, you'll get faster speeds, a more stable connection with less latency, and one that's less susceptible to interference.