The Danger With Trying To Retrieve A Phone That Falls Between Plane Seats

Most airlines will warn passengers not to attempt to retrieve their phone if it falls between seats, or any other battery-powered gadget travelers can bring on board, well before take-off. The carrier's infotainment system or the flight attendants will advise passengers to inform a member of the crew in the event a gadget like an iPhone 17 Pro falls between seats. Trying to grab the handset might not seem like a big deal, especially if you've witnessed the fall and know exactly where it is. However, airlines have good reasons to instruct passengers to avoid picking up a lost device themselves, and one of them is related to the safety of everyone on board: Fire.

Phones wedged between seats can be damaged by the complex machinery that powers the seat, which can lead to the battery catching fire following a thermal runaway event. If a phone drops between the cushions of your couch, you'd be tempted to reach for it. You may move the cushions to make more room. The same reflex may kick in once the phone falls between the seats of the airplane. You may want to move the seat to extract the device. But the seat is more complex than a living room couch. Its components may break the handset or other small electronic devices powered by batteries, and cause a fire on board.

That's the main reason airlines will instruct passengers to refrain from retrieving the device on their own. There's a secondary motive to consider here. A person trying to dislodge their phone may accidentally hurt themselves while doing so.