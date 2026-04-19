These 15 Laptops Have The Longest Lasting Batteries In 2026

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The digital era, in countless ways, is run by laptops. More powerful, multi-functional, and comfortable than smartphones, while being more portable and convenient than desktops. Laptops are also the perfect device between entertainment and business. But for everything that laptops are capable of, they're only useful as long as they're alive. Small batteries, inefficient CPUs, and slow charge speeds can hinder personal projects, or even stop your job in its tracks when working on the go. Instead of asking whether it is safe to leave your Windows laptop plugged in all the time, consider committing to a laptop with an assuredly long battery life.

Given that laptops are versatile machines, it is hard to define how long one will last on a single charge: It often depends on the task. Fortunately, tech enthusiasts thoroughly test every major laptop out there, reporting on everything from noise levels and heat generation, to CPU efficiency and, of course, battery life. We've scoured through these reports and compiled an easy to follow list of which laptops have the longest lasting battery in the year 2026. More information on how we selected these models can be found in our methodology, at the foot of this article.