These 15 Laptops Have The Longest Lasting Batteries In 2026
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The digital era, in countless ways, is run by laptops. More powerful, multi-functional, and comfortable than smartphones, while being more portable and convenient than desktops. Laptops are also the perfect device between entertainment and business. But for everything that laptops are capable of, they're only useful as long as they're alive. Small batteries, inefficient CPUs, and slow charge speeds can hinder personal projects, or even stop your job in its tracks when working on the go. Instead of asking whether it is safe to leave your Windows laptop plugged in all the time, consider committing to a laptop with an assuredly long battery life.
Given that laptops are versatile machines, it is hard to define how long one will last on a single charge: It often depends on the task. Fortunately, tech enthusiasts thoroughly test every major laptop out there, reporting on everything from noise levels and heat generation, to CPU efficiency and, of course, battery life. We've scoured through these reports and compiled an easy to follow list of which laptops have the longest lasting battery in the year 2026. More information on how we selected these models can be found in our methodology, at the foot of this article.
HP OmniBook 5 14-inch
With a name like "OmniBook," HP makes a pretty confident statement. The name is well earned, with the OmniBook 5 establishing itself as the laptop with the longest battery life on the market today. HP itself claims that the OmniBook 5 is capable of up to 34 hours of constant video playback, something that PCMag confirmed with a test clocking in at 34 hours and 48 minutes. Other tests had similar results, showing that more intensive tasks can shave only a few extra hours from this lengthy battery life.
This level of industry-leading performance is made even more impressive by the relatively average battery size. With a 59 watt-hour (Wh) battery, it's not any larger than most other laptops on the market. What's really squeezing every watt for its worth is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU, a name you'll hear more than once in this list. These X Plus chips are remarkably more efficient than past models, resulting in less power used per task and a longer lasting battery.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 6
Computers aren't just meant for entertainment. Professionals across the world often use laptops to conduct business. Lenovo's ThinkPad series caters to these people, and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 model's battery life makes it a machine worth talking about. The modest 57 Wh battery manages to squeeze a solid 33 hours and 33 minutes off of a single charge in PCMag's video loop test. Even under tests putting more stress on the battery, it can keep kicking for over three entire work shifts straight.
However, it's not the easiest on the eyes. The flat body design does little to dazzle, nor does the 1920×1200 resolution screen. But what the ThinkPad lacks in style, it makes up for in rugged reliability. The body is both sturdy and lightweight, making it pleasantly utilitarian. Lenovo even teamed up with iFixit to take the ThinkPad's repair reliability to the next level. All this, combined with the established high-end battery life, makes the ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 a fantastic choice for self-sufficient workloads. Especially if you're bringing work home with you regularly.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x 15.3-inch
Lenovo promotes the 60 Wh battery in the IdeaPad Slim 3x as an all-day battery. Even under heavy use, you'd have to forgo sleeping that day to prove the company wrong. PCMag clocked the laptop at an impressive 29 hours and 54 minutes of constant runtime before dying. Other tests showed that even under active use the battery will sustain your entire day start to finish.
It's not a powerhouse for gaming; the Adreno integrated graphics will struggle to sustain at least 30 frames per second with some AAA video games. The IdeaPad Slim 3x's major appeal is in its value. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x is priced at only $562 online, which is a remarkable difference from the $1,000 price tag mark of many other laptops that still feature a Snapdragon X processor. This makes it one of the more affordable laptops to still have more than a day of battery life in it. And with the RAM shortage, laptops are our last hope for affordable computers.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 M4
Apple's MacBook Pro line is a culmination of 40+ years of innovation, finding a balance of sleek design, the dazzling liquid retina XDR display with HDR, crisp audio, and one impressive 72.4 Wh battery. Our own Apple MacBook Pro M4 review calls it "as close to perfect as you can possibly get." PCMag ran the laptop for 28 hours and 33 minutes on a single charge, even beating Apple's own claims of a 24 hour battery life. Other publications had results closer to Apple's estimate, or a few hours shy.
The Apple MacBook Pro M4 manages to achieve a lengthy battery life without relying on a Snapdragon CPU, too. Instead, Apple utilizes its own M4 chip, which it describes as a "10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores." It doesn't seem to be able to squeeze quite as much efficiency out of its processes as Snapdragon X chips, but it comes pretty close.
Asus Zenbook A14
The only Asus product to break past the 20-hour mark, the Asus Zenbook A14 comes out strong. The 70 Wh battery clocks in at 27 hours and 55 minutes by PCMag, with similar tests around the 24 hour zone. None of these quite measure up to the 32 hour battery life Asus lists on the technical specs, but it's an entire day of non-stop use on a single charge.
Beyond the battery, the Zenbook boasts a bizarre body. The external casing is made of ceraluminum, an Asus-developed material that involves electroplating aluminum with a ceramic-like mineral. This gives the laptop a sturdy but remarkably lightweight design, with reviews describing it as rigid and durable, despite only weighing in at 2.16 pounds. The mix of attributes makes the Zenbook A14 a solid fit for people who take a laptop everywhere.
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7
Another value laptop from Lenovo, the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 keeps the price tag under the $1,000 mark, placing itself as a slightly more premium alternative to the IdeaPad Slim series. And while it doesn't beat out the IdeaPad Slim's time, the 45 Wh battery still lasts a good 27 hours and 40 minutes, according to testing by ITPro. Other results, closer to 22 hours, again show that longevity varies based on the task.
None of the specs for this laptop are too impressive compared to others; it has a 1920x1200 screen, integrated graphics, and a clean but unremarkable body — although we do like that the keyboard comes with a number pad. The strongest appeal is the freedom with the internals. Configurations are available for Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Though, battery life tests with the Intel configuration showed an inferior efficiency to that of the Snapdragon setup.
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition
It'd be fair to assume that the more gimmicky a laptop is, the less reliable it will be. And while some skepticism is healthy, Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is a nice example where that's not always the case. The 75 Wh battery is promoted as having up to 29 hours of video playback, which comes close to the 25 hours and 45 minutes tested by CNET, with similar times reported elsewhere.
Depending on the model, the Yoga 9i has either a 2.8k resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, or a 4k resolution screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, both OLED. Either way, it ensures crisp and high-quality visuals. This, plus the fold-over screen combined with the Yoga Pen, makes this laptop a digital artist's ideal work station. And once the included two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud expires, you can look into installing one of the best Adobe Illustrator alternatives for free.
MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI+
MSI aims to strike a balance between business and pleasure with the Prestige 14 Flip AI+. Promoted as something for business elites, the Prestige's 81 Wh battery is listed as having up to 30 hours of life. While testing shows smaller numbers, CNET still managed to get 25 hours and 18 minutes out of one charge. Other times range from 20 to 22 hours. Still, that's a good three to four work shifts in a row without a recharge.
So what about the pleasure side of things? While not a gaming laptop, the Prestige 14 Flip holds its own fairly well. Even intensive games like "Cyberpunk 2077" will run at 35 frames per second, thanks to the Intel Arc graphics system. That said, there are more powerful gaming laptops on the market in the same price range. They just won't last as long on a single battery charge as the Prestige will.
Acer Swift Go 14 AI
Not all Snapdragon chips are the same. Performance potential will vary between the Plus, and the Elite, while also depending on the number of CPU cores. And while the Acer Swift Go 14 AI does have a Snapdragon CPU, it houses the lower-end X1P-42-100 model. The Swift Go 14 AI's 75 Wh battery helps offset that difference, though, ensuring a healthy and lengthy battery life. During Notebookcheck's video test, the Swift Go 14 lasted for 25 hours and one minute. More intensive tests logged in a few hours shorter.
This laptop is dealt a tough hand against the competition, though. The impressive battery life is its hallmark feature, but reviews frequently remark on just how unremarkable the rest of the laptop is. There are other laptops with similar battery lives, as this list attests to, and most of them have something else that helps them stand out. While the 1440p webcam might be attractive to some, we hesitate to call it a selling point.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5
Apple seems to have traded performance for efficiency with the M5 CPU series, as these laptops have a boost in processing power compared to the previous chip model. The M5 fixed multi-screen outputs, one of the MacBook's biggest problems, and while it's not topping the battery life charts, the 72.4 Wh battery does live up to Apple's claims of up to 24 hours of battery life. PCMag was right on the mark in its own tests, measuring 24 hours and 6 minutes of charge, with between one and six hours less reported from other sources.
Beyond that, the Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5 has everything you've come to expect from a MacBook: liquid retina XDR display, powerful and clear speakers, and a stylish body. However, let's not forget the pricing, with the most affordable models listed for $1,699. If you want the all-round best that Apple has to offer, though, this is it.
Dell XPS 14
Ever wondered what XPS means on Dell computers? It's the company's high-end branding, and after a brief retirement, the Dell XPS 2026 model is catching eyes, partially for the increased battery. The 70 Wh battery is listed for up to 31 hours by Dell, but tests by CNN showed the laptop only lasted up to 24 hours and five minutes. Other tests had more modest results, all around 20 hours.
Nevertheless, this latest model is seen as a renaissance of sorts for the XPS line, ditching past ideas like the light-up function bar and seamless touchpad in favor of focusing on a lightweight laptop with reliable performance. It includes the introduction of a variable refresh rate screen — a novel advancement to the new XPS laptops and the first consumer display of its kind. Toss in a remarkably long lasting battery life that's well over double that of previous models, and you have a Dell laptop at its finest.
Dell Pro 13 Premium
From the more business-centric Dell lineup, the Dell Pro 13 Premium positions itself as another well-rounded laptop for the office worker on the go. That includes having an efficient CPU and a long lasting battery life. Dell promotes a 20.8 hour lifespan, which undershoots benchmark testing by a few hours. Notebookcheck managed exactly 24 hours in its web streaming test and slightly less in its video playback test. These numbers are almost identical to other tests, as well.
The Pro 13 Premium also features a tremendously clever idea that reinforces its place as a business laptop – a series of video call control options will appear at the top of the touchpad when it detects a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call. One interesting but less positive design choice lies with the internet connectivity. While it does include Wi-Fi 7, a faster, more efficient Wi-Fi card system, it's missing a LAN port. You can turn a USB port into an Ethernet connection for cheap, though, so it's a very fixable problem.
Microsoft Surface 7
Microsoft finally has a horse in the laptop battery life race with the Surface 7. Granted, the Surface laptop line is Microsoft's only horse, but even so, with an advertised 20 hours of video playback life, for the 13.8-inch model, it puts up a good fight against other laptops on the market. Tests by Mashable confirm these claims, measuring a duration of 22 hours and 50 minutes, with other test results hovering around 20 hours.
What makes these numbers so impressive is how, compared to the competition, the hardware isn't all that. The Snapdragon X Plus CPU is on the middling end, with only 10 cores, but it still gets a lot of life from the remarkably small 54 Wh battery. Despite this, it's frequently compared to the Apple MacBook Air in terms of quality and performance. At that point, the final decision comes down to knowing the real differences between Mac and PC.
HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch
The EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch is another HP product with an impressive, above-average battery, though it's certainly not on the scale of our list-topping OmniBook. While HP doesn't offer its own estimate, CreativeBloq measured the life of the 68 Wh battery at 21 hours and 25 minutes, with other tests seeing similar results.
The EliteBook X Flip G1i is, foldable screen aside, a run-of-the-mill business laptop. It performs well, but not well enough to stand out from its peers. Both the keyboard and fans are quiet, which is a positive for a shared work environment. The processor can handle any task your average office worker or casual user would throw at it, but the underwhelming GPU means it won't be a fitting choice for art rendering or video games. So, while the G1i might not have any particular flaws, you can still find a better laptop for the same price.
Acer Aspire 16 AI
Acer's listed specs are a bit ambitious for the Aspire 16 AI. Acer itself says it has up to 27 hours of battery life from the 65 Wh battery. However, testing shows more modest times. CNET squeezed 21 hours and nine minutes from a single charge, while other reported test times fell a few hours shorter.
Most of what the laptop has to offer is pretty standard fare. It performs well, looks nice, and has a solid chassis while staying fairly lightweight. The Aspire 16 AI stands out most as a modestly priced movie marathon machine. The 16-inch screen is on the larger end for a laptop, but it still keeps its price tag well under the $1,000 mark while competing against 14-inch laptops for battery life. Granted, the 1920x1200 resolution screen isn't exactly premium when compared to other laptops, but the 120 Hz refresh rate and vibrant color gamut help it stand out.
Methodology
When searching for laptops, we examined reviews and benchmark tests from reputable sources that had an established and publicly outlined test protocol for battery life. The results from at least two different sources were collected, with the higher result being used for ranking. The remaining test results were then summarized. The battery's watt hour rating, along with the manufacturer's advertised battery life, was included for context when available, though they were not a factor in our ranking.