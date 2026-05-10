4 Common Battery Charging Myths You Should Stop Believing

In the age of smartphones, wearables, laptops, and electric vehicles, our lives rely heavily on the power of batteries. More specifically, lithium-ion batteries. Over the years, we've seen major advancements to battery tech, including entirely new types of batteries popping up thanks to things like breakthroughs in sodium-ion battery research.

Despite that, though, many questions remain about batteries and how to get the most out of them. In fact, battery life has become one of the most important features to look for when buying a new phone, especially if you live an active lifestyle where you're away from charging areas often.

Like any staple piece of tech we rely on every day, people have come to have some preconceived notions about batteries, how to use them, and what's best for them. While it certainly is possible to charge your phone the wrong way, and some of these ideas about batteries are grounded in truth — like the fact that high temperatures can lead to battery damage — others are more like myths that people continue to believe because they've always heard them.