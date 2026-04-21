If You're Reading Your Kindle On The Couch, This Amazon Gadget Is A Must-Own
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Whether you're gripped by a riveting crime thriller, indulging in some steamy romance, or learning about 18th-century England, reading your Kindle on the couch is an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Unfortunately, during prolonged reading sessions, you may start to experience neck, wrist, elbow, or other pain from holding the e-reader in an awkward position or from poor reading posture in an effort to be more comfortable. Some readers also experience health conditions that make it challenging or painful to hold a Kindle or other e-reader, or a tablet, for reading at all. It may seem unlikely that something as simple as reading on the couch could cause discomfort, but even the height of your laptop can be dangerous to your body, so it's not really far-fetched.
While ergonomic devices like Kindle straps or PopGrips can help make reading with a Kindle more comfortable, hands-free e-reader holders can also be beneficial, as they eradicate the need to grip your Kindle while reading, reducing potential strain and offering you more flexibility in your body position. If you're looking for a hands-free Kindle gadget, there's one available on Amazon that is worth checking out — especially if you regularly read on the couch.
What is the VoltifyMax Floor Stand Kindle Holder?
Priced at $49.99, VoltifyMax's Floor Stand Kindle Holder features a flexible floor stand with a 360-degree adjustable arm mount that is compatible with a range of Kindle devices, including the Oasis, Scribe, Paperwhite, and Voyage. The arm securely attaches to the top and bottom of your device, with the floorstand able to be adjusted to between 28 and 58 inches in height, allowing you to use this gadget when sitting on the couch, lying in bed, or even when standing up — depending on your height, of course.
This stand also comes with an ergonomically designed remote page turner, a battery-powered controller with a wrist strap that allows you to turn the page of your e-book without having to get up from your position. The remote controls a fairly discrete clamp that sits to the side of the screen, allowing pages to be turned without the clamp blocking the on-screen text. While it is not compatible with some older Kindles, including the Kindle 7 and 8, it does support some of the Kindle models Amazon is discontinuing, as well as select smartphones, tablets, and non-Kindle e-readers, including the Kobo. So make sure to check what Kindle model you have before you consider purchasing one if page-turning is important to you (and it's really a key feature of this stand).
What customers say about the VoltifyMax Floor Stand Kindle Holder
Amazon customers praise the VoltifyMax Floor Stand Kindle Holder for its easy setup, stability, and versatility, with several using the gadget for hands-free reading on the couch. One user said this Kindle holder completely changed how they read on the couch and in bed (a sentiment echoed by others), while another commended how the holder's flat base was able to slide under their low couch recliner.
As of April 2026, the VoltifyMax Floor Stand Kindle Holder has a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon among nearly 500 reviews, with negative comments from users primarily pointing to issues with the remote page turner and the gadget's receiver battery life and charging. Some have reported that the remote stops working after a short time, while others rave about its functionality. However, customers have reported that VoltifyMax is quick to replace faulty page turners.