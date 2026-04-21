Is It Safe To Leave Your Xbox Series X On Sleep Mode?

If you're a gamer, you might own the Xbox Series X, a powerful machine that can keep up with even the most intense video games. If you don't, you shouldn't wait to buy one in case the price continues to increase. When you're done playing at night, do you power down the unit or let it run in sleep mode? You might be wondering if you should do the latter for extended periods of time. It's an option on the console, after all, so it must be there for a reason.

Sleep mode is useful when you take a short break to refill snacks, take a work call, or get the kids to bed before resuming. But it could theoretically be an all-night function as well. People prefer to use this mode because of the faster boot times when you want to play again. It's for the same reason you likely just close the lid on your laptop and not shut it down entirely at the end of every workday.

Microsoft's own support page doesn't give any indication that you should only use sleep mode on Xbox Series X for brief periods of time. This suggests that while there are downsides to doing so, notably consuming more energy than necessary, it's totally safe to do.