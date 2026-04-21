Your Kindle Has An Underrated Bluetooth Feature You're Probably Not Using

While you can use your Kindle for other things besides reading – like annotating personal documents and browsing the web, it still isn't designed to be as functional and powerful as your phone or tablet. However, it does come with two features that are prominent on your everyday mobile devices: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Wi-Fi lets you connect your Kindle to the internet, which is an important step when setting up the e-reader for the first time. You'll also need it to buy books, send downloaded files to your Kindle, and sync your library across your other devices (such as the Kindle app on your phone). While reading, it's convenient to be online as well, so you can translate foreign words and read Wikipedia articles about a word or phrase.

But if Wi-Fi does all that, then what does Bluetooth on a Kindle do? Well, it's actually there for one thing and one thing only: pair your Kindle with an audio device. When you connect to Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, or speakers, you can then enjoy listening instead of reading on your Kindle. You might also repurpose an old Bluetooth speaker and turn it into your Kindle's dedicated audio player. From there, you can play audiobooks, use text-to-speech for supported books, and enable the VoiceView accessibility tool, which reads on-screen text to help you navigate the interface or listen to books. Here's how to set up your Kindle's Bluetooth.