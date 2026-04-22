The MacBook Neo may be Apple's most affordable MacBook model, but reviews have shown that despite using a chip made for the iPhone, the laptop can offer impressive performance. The A18 Pro chip outperforms the M1 processor in benchmarks, making the MacBook Neo a great tool for everyday computing needs, like surfing the web, streaming Netflix and other video services, and using various productivity apps for light work. The MacBook Neo can also support light gaming, and can even handle more advanced titles with some compromise in quality. The laptop will also handle more intensive tasks, like editing video, but the MacBook Neo has a few limitations that make it unsuitable for workflows that require more resources. That said, there are a few ways to speed up the MacBook Neo that buyers can keep in mind to make the most of Apple's low-cost laptop in the years to come.

Before we look at the various things MacBook Neo buyers can do to improve their experience, it's important to know that upgrading the MacBook Neo hardware after purchase isn't possible. You'll have to customize the device when you order it, and even then, buyers don't have as much choice as customers who choose a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. The $599 MacBook Neo comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The $699 model gets you 512 GB of storage and a fingerprint sensor (Touch ID). These upgrades can't be retrofitted to a $599 device in the future, so it's better to buy the more expensive variant from the start. Using the fingerprint scanner can speed up access to the MacBook Neo, as you'll get to your apps faster than inputting a password.