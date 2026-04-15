Amazon's New Fire TV Stick Looks Like A Major Upgrade - Here's What We Know

Even if some people think there's no need for an Amazon Fire TV Stick anymore, someone must not have told Jeff Bezos, as Amazon has announced a new Fire TV Stick HD model. With the ability to turn any television with an HDMI port into a smart TV, a Fire TV Stick can be a good option for accessing a variety of streaming services and content, as well as offering additional features. Now, the new Fire TV is USB-powered and has a few more surprises.

Announced in a press release and now available for preorder, the new Fire TV Stick HD promises to be the company's slimmest design yet. Amazon is touting that the new Stick is 30% narrower than the previous model, and the company aims for users to take advantage of its portability. Additionally, it includes new UI elements that Amazon is bringing to other devices, along with some additional quality-of-life improvements.

Whether you decide to go with the new Amazon Fire TV HD Stick or not, there are still plenty of accessories that can upgrade your viewing experience, though the new UI elements should also be a big help for older models. As of now, the new Fire TV HD will begin shipping on April 29 to those who preorder in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, and the UK. The company states that those in France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands may visit their local Amazon page to learn more about availability.