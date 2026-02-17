Amazon Fire TV Is Changing Its Look - Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your Amazon Fire TV is about to get a refresh. From smart TVs to Amazon Fire Sticks, the Fire TV UI is a solid way to gain access to a variety of streaming apps or services, including some essential Fire TV apps everyone should be using, and now it's receiving its largest update in over five years. With larger updates for software, there's usually a good amount of new features for users, and Amazon's update is no exception. Announced in January during CES 2026, the update is currently rolling out to U.S. users, though only on select devices for the time being.

However, the update should be arriving on more devices sometime soon, as well. For this update, making things speedier was a priority for Amazon, though the update also features a "modern" UI redesign that features new layouts, rounded corners, optimized spacing, and more. There are also a few quality-of-life improvements and some voice assistant support, as well.

To check for an update on a Fire TV device:

Navigate to Settings using your remote.

Select either My Fire TV or Device & Software

Select About

Then choose Check for System Update.

However, Amazon does state that the update will arrive automatically for users, so you may want to sit tight if you haven't received it yet. There are also some pretty cool things you should know about an Amazon Fire TV Stick if you didn't already.