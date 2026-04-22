This Free App Lets You Play Your Steam Games From Your Phone

Part of the beauty of Steam libraries is that they aren't tied to a single device, and many Steam users enjoy their collections with PCs and Steam Decks alike. But what about when you want to game away from your computer and don't have a Steam Deck (or if your Steam Deck is just out of battery)? That's when playing Steam games on your phone comes in, and there's a free app that lets you do just that: Moonlight Game Streaming.

Moonlight is an open-source app that lets you play your PC games on your phone, as well as a host of other supported client devices. Since your experience with the app will largely depend on the limitations of your internet connection, you'll want to ensure your network is strong enough to handle remote play. We recommend wiring your internet connection with a good Cat6 Ethernet cable to get the best data transfer speeds — and therefore the lowest latency — as you possibly can. If your hardware of choice can support it, Moonlight even lets you stream in 4K at 120fps and HDR using a piece of open-source software called Sunshine.

Previously, Moonlight used Nvidia GeForce Experience as a stream host, but GeForce has since been phased out and replaced with the new Nvidia App, which doesn't support GameStream. GameStream was Nvidia's proprietary protocol designed to stream high-performance PC games from a computer. It used Nvidia GPUs to get the job done, and it was designed for use with the Nvidia Shield streaming box. But eventually, Nvidia retired this streaming tech, which led the community to create Sunshine as a replacement stream host. Conversely, Moonlight is the streaming software used on receiving client devices — like cell phones — to display games streamed via Sunshine. Using these tools, you can access specific applications designed for streaming, such as Steam's Big Picture Mode.