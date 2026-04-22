The Safety Mistake Most People Make When Storing Used Batteries

Replacing the batteries on a TV remote is something we all have to do at some point. But simply removing the dead AA duo and tossing them in the waste bin is a serious safety risk. This is because lithium-ion cells and other types of batteries often have a small amount of residual energy left over. Should a used battery's terminal come in contact with a metal surface or another battery, a chemical reaction may occur. The term "ignite" is only viewed favorably when the ignition was expected; in this context, that's very much not the case.

Used batteries can short-circuit and generate heat when stored in a confined space like a trash bag or junk drawer. And once a reaction occurs, that leftover energy could end up causing a battery-triggered fire. We should also mention that it doesn't take much to cause this; something as simple as coins rubbing against terminals or the end of a screwdriver is all it takes to potentially set off a short. Fortunately, there's an easy step you can do to prevent this: Tape the terminals.