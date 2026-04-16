Your Google Pixel 10 Just Got A Major Security Upgrade Every Android Phone Should Copy

The modem is a critical component of your phone, and it uses complex code to help perform its functions. For example, Google's Pixel modem firmware has tens of megabytes of executable code written in C and C++. However, because of how these programming languages make it difficult to properly manage memory, they increase the chances of writing memory-unsafe code, making the modem an attractive surface for attackers to try to exploit. Such code makes your phone vulnerable to critical memory-related attacks such as buffer overflows.

Fortunately, Google started addressing the issue by patching some of the memory-safety vulnerabilities in its modem firmware, starting with the Pixel 9 in 2024. But if you own any of Google's Pixel 10 series devices, then your device is getting even safer, as the company has just rolled out a major security upgrade that's heading your way. In a post published on Google's Security Blog in April 2026, the Android maker says it has enhanced its proactive security measures further on the Pixel 10 by "integrating a memory-safe Rust DNS (Domain Name System) parser into the modem firmware."

This gives Pixel 10 series devices a critical security upgrade, as Google says that using the Rust programming language in its baseband DNS parser addresses memory-related vulnerabilities, which, in turn, helps significantly reduce security risks in the modem. Considering how critical memory-related vulnerabilities can be, here's hoping more Android phone manufacturers will copy what Google has done.