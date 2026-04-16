You Can Get A Year Of YouTube Premium For 50% Off Right Now - Here's How

Google is offering a pretty nice deal for those interested in YouTube Premium and Google One. If you're not familiar, Google One is a cloud storage service that can be a good alternative to Google Photos, and the company is offering users a rather enticing deal: a year of YouTube Premium for half its cost when you purchase or upgrade to a Google One Premium plan. However, folks who are interested may want to act fast on the offer.

Right now, new and returning users who subscribe to the 2TB Google One Premium subscription can get half off YouTube Premium for a year. However, the offer is only available until April 29 and is only applicable to users in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil. There are a couple of extra things to know, and you may want to pay attention to your subscription after the 12 months end. Keep in mind that this offer is only for the 2TB Google One Premium plan, and you will receive the YouTube Premium individual plan.

Considering there are some hidden YouTube Premium features we think you should use, saving half the usual price of YouTube Premium can be a rather appealing offer. For Google One, there are also a fair number of perks users get aside from cloud storage, including more Google Gemini features. This can be great if you already use Cloud storage, but there are some additional perks that newbies may also want to learn more about.