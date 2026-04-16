You Can Get A Year Of YouTube Premium For 50% Off Right Now - Here's How
Google is offering a pretty nice deal for those interested in YouTube Premium and Google One. If you're not familiar, Google One is a cloud storage service that can be a good alternative to Google Photos, and the company is offering users a rather enticing deal: a year of YouTube Premium for half its cost when you purchase or upgrade to a Google One Premium plan. However, folks who are interested may want to act fast on the offer.
Right now, new and returning users who subscribe to the 2TB Google One Premium subscription can get half off YouTube Premium for a year. However, the offer is only available until April 29 and is only applicable to users in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil. There are a couple of extra things to know, and you may want to pay attention to your subscription after the 12 months end. Keep in mind that this offer is only for the 2TB Google One Premium plan, and you will receive the YouTube Premium individual plan.
Considering there are some hidden YouTube Premium features we think you should use, saving half the usual price of YouTube Premium can be a rather appealing offer. For Google One, there are also a fair number of perks users get aside from cloud storage, including more Google Gemini features. This can be great if you already use Cloud storage, but there are some additional perks that newbies may also want to learn more about.
Get a year of YouTube Premium for half price through Google One
Right now, users who subscribe to a 2TB Google One Premium subscription can also save 50% on the monthly price of YouTube Premium. Considering YouTube recently increased the cost of its Premium service by about $4, this can be a solid deal for those looking for Google Cloud services. Right now, YouTube Premium costs $15.99/month for an Individual plan, and the Google One subscription with a YouTube Premium discount runs about $17.98/month. You can find the offer through its Google One page.
The Google One Premium subscription typically runs $9.99/month, with a trial available. With the subscription, you get 2TB of storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, as well as the Gemini app with 3.1 Pro alongside "limited access" to Veo 3.1. In addition to 200 AI credits every month, there are a few additional goodies, as well. For YouTube Premium, you receive ad-free content, access to the YouTube Music app, options for offline viewing, and more.
The service is also set to auto-renew as a Google One bundled purchase once the 12-month period ends. This means once the offer expires, you'll have a Google One Premium account bundled with YouTube Premium for $21.98, which still saves you about 25%. However, keep in mind that you'll need to cancel your current YouTube Premium membership to take advantage of this offer. Nonetheless, it's a good way to get Cloud storage alongside ad-free streaming content at a lower price.