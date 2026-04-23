These Were The Most Commonly Found Gadgets In Lost Luggage For 2025

An unfortunate fact of airline travel is that sometimes you don't return home with your luggage. While carry-on bags are easy to keep track of, the rest of your luggage, including checked bags with allowed electronics, runs the risk of getting lost. With all the luggage that goes unclaimed every year, there are some items more commonly misplaced than others according to The Found Report from Unclaimed Baggage. The most commonly found gadgets in lost luggage for 2025 were cellphones. That year, over 51,000 phones were found in luggage that never got picked up.

The second most common were generic accessories such as chargers and cables with over 41,000 unclaimed, followed by some 40,000 headphones, which were often forgotten in airplane seatback pockets. Finally, coming in with almost 35,000 found, were tablets. While losing a cable may not seem like that big of a deal, some of these finds are surprising given how expensive and inconvenient that tech would be to replace. Fortunately, per Unclaimed Baggage, all of these lost gadgets have their data erased and are reset to factory settings.