Your Old Amazon Fire Stick Might Be Involved In This New Lawsuit - Here's Why

The lawsuit filed by plaintiff Bill Merewhuader argues that Amazon used "unfair" business practices by stymieing essential updates that prevented customers' devices from functioning as intended. In particular, it alleges that the blocked updates stopped Amazon's first- and second-generation Fire sticks from delivering "instant" content, violating FTC regulations stating that customers should "generally expect that the devices they buy will work and keep working."

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Amazon deceived customers by omitting that it could brick devices. The complaint argues that "by removing core software functionality long before the useful life of the hardware had expired," Amazon undercut its own marketing of the device's "instant" connectivity. The use of the word "instant" is particularly critical, the lawsuit claims, as software tethering practices slowed the device, breaking away from its marketing materials. As such, Merewhuader claims Amazon violated "the implied covenant of good faith" the company struck with its customers, who may have been unaware that the tech giant could arbitrarily reduce the functionality of its products.

A similar discussion could surround Amazon's recent announcement concerning older Kindle models. According to the Seattle conglomerate, the company confirmed in April 2026 that it would cease its support of Kindle models released before 2012 on May 20, 2026. Some customers were frustrated by the announcement, as e-readers typically don't require burdensome, complicated software to maintain. According to Ugo Vallauri, co-director of the Restart Project, the move could affect roughly 2 million devices and create 624 tons of e-waste (via BBC). However, these devices will retain their current libraries, which is why old and unsupported Kindles might be seen as a bargain in 2026.