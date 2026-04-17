Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Description Puts Doctor Doom In The Spotlight

"This trailer was insane, far more explosive and thrilling than any other first teaser Marvel Studios has ever kicked off a movie with," YouTube channel New Rockstars said about the "Doomsday" teaser. The trailer opens with a shot from the X-Men mansion, while Doctor Doom's voice (notably different than Iron Man's) is heard in voiceover, saying: "Something is coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."

From the start of the trailer, Marvel sets the gloomy tone of the film. The multiverse is in danger, and the audience is shown the first glimpses of an incursion, or worlds colliding. It so happens that it's the Fox X-Men universe experiencing this phenomenon, which is where Doctor Doom seems to appear first in the trailer. The clip gives us a look at the costume, complete with mask and cape. Kevin Feige confirmed that the action in "Doomsday" picks up where "Avengers: Endgame" left off, and that the X-Men from the Fox universe will face off against the Avengers, something MCU fans have been dying to see.

Some of the fight scenes in the trailer reinforce this idea. The clip shows Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) fighting, but also Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) facing off against Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), whom she quickly impersonates. The most exciting fight sequence in the trailer involves Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Doom. The God of Thunder attacks the film's villain with Stormbreaker outside of X-Mansion, but Doom stops the powerful hero with two fingers, a display of power not yet seen from MCU villains.