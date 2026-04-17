Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Description Puts Doctor Doom In The Spotlight
Marvel ran a massive promo campaign for "Avengers: Doomsday" in mid-December and early January, releasing four short teaser trailers for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover that focused on some of the film's key Avengers team members. However, Marvel didn't release a full "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer at the time, nor did it show Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the clips. Instead, the studio took advantage of the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" theatrical run to drum up excitement for the upcoming "Avengers" movie.
Fast-forward to April 16, and Marvel has finally shown off Doctor Doom. The first "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer premiered at CinemaCon 2026. Marvel's segment at CinemaCon featured Marvel president Kevin Feige, "Doomsday" directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and two of the most important and beloved MCU stars: Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. The two have played Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America in several MCU titles, including all "Avengers" movies made to date.
After fighting on opposite sides in "Captain America: Civil War," they'll be at odds again in "Doomsday." This time, Steve Rogers and the Avengers will have to fight Victor von Doom, played by RDJ. The two actors also offered a humorous moment during the event, as Evans said he doesn't like Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
What happens in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer?
"This trailer was insane, far more explosive and thrilling than any other first teaser Marvel Studios has ever kicked off a movie with," YouTube channel New Rockstars said about the "Doomsday" teaser. The trailer opens with a shot from the X-Men mansion, while Doctor Doom's voice (notably different than Iron Man's) is heard in voiceover, saying: "Something is coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."
From the start of the trailer, Marvel sets the gloomy tone of the film. The multiverse is in danger, and the audience is shown the first glimpses of an incursion, or worlds colliding. It so happens that it's the Fox X-Men universe experiencing this phenomenon, which is where Doctor Doom seems to appear first in the trailer. The clip gives us a look at the costume, complete with mask and cape. Kevin Feige confirmed that the action in "Doomsday" picks up where "Avengers: Endgame" left off, and that the X-Men from the Fox universe will face off against the Avengers, something MCU fans have been dying to see.
Some of the fight scenes in the trailer reinforce this idea. The clip shows Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) fighting, but also Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) facing off against Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), whom she quickly impersonates. The most exciting fight sequence in the trailer involves Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Doom. The God of Thunder attacks the film's villain with Stormbreaker outside of X-Mansion, but Doom stops the powerful hero with two fingers, a display of power not yet seen from MCU villains.
Which heroes appear in the Doomsday trailer?
The Avengers seem to be divided in the movie, considering what Thor says in an angry speech in voiceover (via The Hollywood Reporter), attempting to reunite the heroes for the greater fight at hand. "Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters," Thor tells the heroes. "Mark my words: We are going to need a miracle." That miracle may very well be Chris Evans, who appears at the end of the clip, giving Thor a "Hey, pal" greeting. "It's not possible," Thor exclaims, as Evans grabs Thor's Mjolnir, a scene that will remind fans of the final fight in "Endgame," where Captain America first grabbed the hammer to battle Thanos (Josh Brolin).
The "Doomsday" trailer features plenty of other MCU heroes and Fox X-Men characters, including Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Cyclops (James Marsden), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and M'Baku (Winston Duke).
The film's cast is even larger than that, featuring plenty of superheroes that appeared in previous MCU adventures. On that note, here's everything we know about Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday."