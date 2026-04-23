Changing This One Windows Setting Can Make File Explorer Run Much Better

There are no shortage of complaints about Windows 11 and its slow File Explorer, with owners reporting buggy behavior, non-responsive commands, and crashing out of the blue. That's partly why Windows 10, even though out of support, continues to enjoy over 30% of the desktop Windows market share by version. But this one simple trick can make your Windows File Explorer faster, and there's little downside to it.

Microsoft, since the days of Windows XP, has included a feature that auto-scans folders, analyzes files, and assigns a view type. It's called "Automatic Folder Type Discovery." If the folder is populated with audio files, it will assign that template. Similarly, for images, it will switch to the Picture view type. While it helps better organize the folder, this protocol should be included on any list of Windows 11 features that are slowing down your computer. And this isn't a one-time thing. Windows may scan the folder every time you open it, and if there are a lot of files, you can expect a delay. To avoid this, you can disable Folder Type Discovery.