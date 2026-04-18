Why Netgear Is Getting An Exemption From The FCC's Router Ban

Last month, we reported that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned routers made in foreign countries because the organization claimed they "pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States." We might have spoken too soon, because the FCC isn't banning all of them, especially if they are essential to military operations.

Recently, the FCC posted an updated public notice regarding the foreign-made router ban. The document states that Netgear (a company that is based in the U.S. but manufactures its products in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand) has been provided a "Conditional Approval" to continue selling in the United States. While the document doesn't list the precise reason, it does state that Conditional Approval can be granted to any company that requests it so long as it produces uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS "critical components." Of course, the company also must prove that its routers don't pose significant risks to national security. We can likely infer that Netgear achieved this feat not only because the company made a convincing argument, but because its routers are an essential part of UAS operation.

Since Netgear may have secured this win in part because its routers help control UAVs, you might assume that one condition of the Conditional Approval is that Netgear can only sell routers to U.S. government organizations. That is not the case. According to the public notice, Netgear can still sell consumer-grade mesh, mobile, and standalone routers in the Orbi and Nighthawk lines (one of the best inexpensive routers available on Amazon), as well as cable gateways and modems.