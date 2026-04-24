Those Black Domes On Security Cameras Perform A Serious Psychological Function

Security cameras come in all shapes and sizes, but none quite as mystifying as the black dome cameras, which may have you questioning their purpose. Along with protecting the lens from dust, debris, and vandals trying to tamper with the camera, that darkened black dome serves a psychological function. Namely, making them appear more discreet and less aggressive than "bullet" cameras, as you can't tell where the lens is pointed.

If you've ever sat in front of a security camera that is pointed in your direction, it's easy to understand why this can make people uncomfortable. That feeling may be amplified when you're shopping or checking into a hotel, but some of these places use surveillance and security cameras to keep an eye on what's going on.

Typically, the purpose is to deter would-be thieves and bad actors, and serve as recorded evidence if something does happen. However, to avoid making those under surveillance feel uncomfortable or watched, black dome cameras can help. That's why you generally see these installations in casinos, airports, warehouses, and other secure or public locations. Which is not to be confused with the secret traffic cameras hidden in places you'd never expect.