This 3D Printed Suitcase Is Surprisingly Useful

Traveling by plane is often an annoying but necessary part of many people's lives. Large power banks are one of the electronics you're not allowed to pack in your carry-ons, but you can use smart luggage bags with location tracking. When you shop for suitcases, you are limited by what retailers provide (and their prices), but what if you could make your own with features you don't normally see in luggage?

Recently, Unnecessary Inventions — a YouTube channel run by Matty Benedetto where he showcases inventions that "solve problems that don't exist" — unveiled his latest creation: a 3D-printed suitcase. Benedetto was inspired to create this piece of luggage due to his experience with Rimowa suitcases. Even with a price of $2,000 and a solid aluminum body, these suitcases can dent and scuff way too easily. So Benedetto set about constructing his own suitcase.

While the whole 3D printing was his project's main draw, he wanted to add as many features as he could to the suitcase. He added a MagSafe phone mount, a snack container, a gimballed cup holder, a fold-out table to rest his laptop, and screw-on feet that could hide Apple AirTags. He even added a smart dial that displays pertinent information, such as the weather at an airport destination. While Benedetto calls all these features "unnecessary," who wouldn't love a suitcase that doubled as a table and gave you quick access to snacks?