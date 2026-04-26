3 Android Products I Recommend Buying Used (That Aren't Smartphones)
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It's no great secret that buying used devices can be a good way to save yourself some money while also getting your hands on some of the latest tech out there. Android smartphones are a prime example of how useful this side of tech can be, especially with smartphone prices expected to rise in the coming year. Buying used can help cut down on electronic waste and the demand to use raw resources for newer devices by putting older devices to use for longer. And with popular Android brands like Samsung offering longer support time for software and updates, you often don't miss out on anything at all beyond the latest physical features. In some cases, you might even find that the older device is more highly regarded than the newest one that company has to offer.
But before buying your next Android device used, you'll want to think about wear and tear to battery life, how long the phone will still get software updates, and the quality of its components. Saving a couple hundred bucks is nice, but not if it means you'll have to replace the device sooner than if you'd bought new. That's why, if you're going to get a used Android device, I recommend sticking with these three types.
High-end Android tablets
A lot of Android tablets carried a bad reputation in the past, mostly due to poor app optimization and what felt like underwhelming performance even on higher end models. While I'm not going to say this has entirely changed, as Android tablets still suffer from some poor app optimization, it has improved. And, if you're going to buy a premium Android tablet to take advantage of the increased RAM, faster refreshing display, and higher-end feel, then buying used is the best way to make it worth your while.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S series is a great example of a premium Android tablet that offers quite a lot in its package. However, the biggest and baddest of those options — a new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra — runs for nearly as much as a MacBook Air, starting at $999.99 for just 256 GB of internal storage. You can get an 11-inch iPad Air, new with an M4 chip, for several hundred dollars less, which doesn't make buying a premium Android tablet an easy sell. However, some Amazon listings for renewed versions of the tablet can save you nearly $200.
The Tab S11 Ultra isn't the only premium Android tablet worth buying used, either. You can often find other named brands like Amazon's Fire HD tablets on sale for lower prices through Amazon or even second-hand shops. I still recommend getting them from a storefront like Amazon or Best Buy, which offer some kind of limited warranty, just in case you do run into unexpected issues after your purchase.
Android streaming devices
Streaming devices have evolved quite a bit over the years, and it's often tempting to go with the latest device out there. However, if you go with a used high-end Android streaming setup, you're going to get a lot more value out of your purchase. Despite its age, the Nvidia Shield TV remains one of the best Android streaming options out there, especially if you also want the option of playing games on your TV — including Android games and those found on Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.
Because it launched with a Tegra processor, the same as the one in the original Nintendo Switch, the hardware still tends to run well, especially for watching Netflix or even running your own media server through services like Plex. Many people recommend picking one up, despite its age, and I have to agree with them. I recently made the jump from a Roku stick to a Shield TV, and the system just works well. Toss in the fact that Nvidia still updates it a decade later, and you've got a recipe for success for anyone who wants a streamer that will last for years.
There are also several other brands of Android TV streamers, as well as the latest Google TV streamers, out there, including Walmart's Onn streamers. Many of these can also be purchased used, though you'll want to be aware of who you're buying from and how long they've been used. Luckily, the usual fears of wear and tear don't really come into effect here as much, since these devices don't get moved around a lot like smartphones or smartwatches. Just make sure you don't buy one that is too old to support 4K, if you want that image quality.
Smart home hubs or displays
Smart homes are becoming more and more common these days as people buy into the hype surrounding the convenience they offer. Being able to turn on the lights with your voice — or even automatically — is a great boon. But not only does it mean you need smart devices, but also that you'll need a hub to process all your requests and routines. While smart displays like the Google Nest Hub can be a great way to get started, a more dedicated smart hub like the Aeotec V3 or ST V3 Hub can be better. This is thanks to their support for multiple smart home systems — like Z-Wave and Matter. However, in some of these cases you will absolutely have to buy used, as they aren't sold new anymore.
If you go with a tablet-like hub, such as the Google Nest Hub or the Amazon Echo Show (which uses an Android-based operating system, too), then you'll be able to control your smart home commands and routines through the hub app or on the tablet.
The biggest thing to keep in mind when buying any kind of smart home hub, though, is that compatibility matters immensely. For instance, if you install Philips Hue lightbulbs in your home, you'll want to ensure you have a system that is supported by the brand, such as Matter, Samsung SmartThings, or Apple Home. Not all devices will support Z-wave or Matter, so it's important to base what hub you get around what type of devices you intend to buy and then look at what used options are available to you.