3 Android Products I Recommend Buying Used (That Aren't Smartphones)

Streaming devices have evolved quite a bit over the years, and it's often tempting to go with the latest device out there. However, if you go with a used high-end Android streaming setup, you're going to get a lot more value out of your purchase. Despite its age, the Nvidia Shield TV remains one of the best Android streaming options out there, especially if you also want the option of playing games on your TV — including Android games and those found on Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.

Because it launched with a Tegra processor, the same as the one in the original Nintendo Switch, the hardware still tends to run well, especially for watching Netflix or even running your own media server through services like Plex. Many people recommend picking one up, despite its age, and I have to agree with them. I recently made the jump from a Roku stick to a Shield TV, and the system just works well. Toss in the fact that Nvidia still updates it a decade later, and you've got a recipe for success for anyone who wants a streamer that will last for years.

There are also several other brands of Android TV streamers, as well as the latest Google TV streamers, out there, including Walmart's Onn streamers. Many of these can also be purchased used, though you'll want to be aware of who you're buying from and how long they've been used. Luckily, the usual fears of wear and tear don't really come into effect here as much, since these devices don't get moved around a lot like smartphones or smartwatches. Just make sure you don't buy one that is too old to support 4K, if you want that image quality.