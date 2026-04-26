5 Gadgets Under $30 Perfect For Mother's Day Gifts

It's nice to unwind with a good book, or, depending on your mom's preferences, a good e-book, delivered via one of the most popular e-readers on Amazon. The only problem with e-books is that, even if you've got the reader propped up, you still need to reach up and tap the screen to turn the page, which can get a little tiring during a prolonged reading session. If you want to take some pressure off of your mom's wrists, try getting her a Jimzoo Page Turner Ring, available on Amazon for $19.99.

This gadget is a two-part system designed to remotely turn pages on tablets and e-readers while reading an e-book. A radio-powered clip locks onto the side of your tablet and receives exclusive signals from the small, finger-mounted remote control. Just click the button on the remote, and the clip will tap the screen to turn the page. Prop up your tablet and kick back, turning the pages under the comfort of your blanket. This setup can also be used to remotely take pictures and videos with phone and tablet cameras.

This page turner ring and its clip are both Amazon's Choice products and generally well-liked by shoppers, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. One user called it a perfect accessory for Kindle readers, allowing them to lounge back and read in bed without getting up. Another user also likes having it for reading on the treadmill, which would otherwise be difficult to manage.