5 Gadgets Under $30 Perfect For Mother's Day Gifts
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Mother's Day is right around the corner, landing on on Sunday, May 10 this year. It's the perfect day to show some appreciation for the person who brought you into this world. Compared to some other more major holidays, though, it might not be appropriate to send your mom a gigantic, expensive gift on Mother's Day. Luckily, if you nose around on Amazon, you can find all sorts of cool, helpful gadgets your mom will appreciate, all for under $30 to keep things reasonable.
Obviously, every mother has different tastes for Mother's Day gifts, and there's no one-size-fits-all solution. That said, some kind of gadget that offers a practical function while your mom goes about her day, helping her relax during her downtime, would probably be a safe bet. This could include a sturdy stand for her phone, a lamp for safely warming aromatic candles, a neck massager, and more. All of these and more can be found on Amazon, ready to ship ahead of Mother's Day, and each is backed by strong user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars.
Jimzoo Page Turner Ring
It's nice to unwind with a good book, or, depending on your mom's preferences, a good e-book, delivered via one of the most popular e-readers on Amazon. The only problem with e-books is that, even if you've got the reader propped up, you still need to reach up and tap the screen to turn the page, which can get a little tiring during a prolonged reading session. If you want to take some pressure off of your mom's wrists, try getting her a Jimzoo Page Turner Ring, available on Amazon for $19.99.
This gadget is a two-part system designed to remotely turn pages on tablets and e-readers while reading an e-book. A radio-powered clip locks onto the side of your tablet and receives exclusive signals from the small, finger-mounted remote control. Just click the button on the remote, and the clip will tap the screen to turn the page. Prop up your tablet and kick back, turning the pages under the comfort of your blanket. This setup can also be used to remotely take pictures and videos with phone and tablet cameras.
This page turner ring and its clip are both Amazon's Choice products and generally well-liked by shoppers, earning a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. One user called it a perfect accessory for Kindle readers, allowing them to lounge back and read in bed without getting up. Another user also likes having it for reading on the treadmill, which would otherwise be difficult to manage.
Godonlif Candle Warmer Lamp
Aromatic candles are a great way to add a little sensory ambiance to any room. However, actually lighting a candle and leaving it burning does present some environmental and safety hazards, and depending on where your mom lives, it may not even be permitted. Luckily, you don't actually need fire to get a pleasant smell out of a candle. You just need a Godonlif Candle Warmer Lamp, available on Amazon for $27.99.
This little light source isn't just a chic lamp; it's also a safe, fire-free way to light your favorite aromatic candles. Just place a candle on the stand underneath the bulb, and its directed, heated lighting will steadily melt the candle, releasing its pleasant scent. The lamp's neck can be adjusted up and down, and the dimmer switch lets you control heat and brightness, which in turn lets you adjust the intensity of the candle's released aroma. It also has a programmable timer that lets you set the lamp to turn on and off at specific intervals.
Candle fans shopping on Amazon have given this clever lamp a healthy 4.7 out of 5 rating, while Amazon itself has dropped an Amazon's Choice badge as a recommendation. One user said it makes a perfect, thoughtful gift, appreciating its elegant design and safer, flameless function. Another user especially liked the dimmer switch, as it helps them control how long a particular candle lasts.
Viktor Jurgen Neck and Shoulder Massager
No matter who you are or what you do on a given day, just about everyone can appreciate a good shoulder massage to relieve accumulated exhaustion and tension. If your mom's been having a particularly rough day, she'd probably like some relief as well, but if you can't give it to her yourself, do the next best thing: get her a stress-reducing gadget like the Viktor Jurgen Neck and Shoulder Massager, available on Amazon for $28.99.
This thick strap wraps around your neck and shoulders, lining up a pair of rolling massage nodes with your most tender spots. Tap the button on the side, and the nodes deliver a deep kneading shiatsu massage to your neck, shoulder blades, and the top of your back, spots that are otherwise difficult to reach. It's a great way to relieve some accumulated stress, especially when you activate the heating function on the nodes to get soothing, circulation-improving warmth. Thanks to the strap's shape, it's also great for wrapping around your waist and giving your lower back a massage.
Amazon shoppers have given this massaging device a cumulative 4.4 out of 5 rating for its stress-relieving acumen, and Amazon has followed suit with an Amazon's Choice badge. One user received one of these devices as a gift, and everyone in their home started using it for a firm, deep-tissue massage. They do note that the first massage left them feeling a little sore, but consider that proof that it's working.
TechGlow Foldable Cellphone Stand
If your mom is busy at home or at the office, the last thing she needs is to constantly fumble with her phone. The best solution for that is a singular center point where her phone can rest for most of the day, providing easy access and convenient charging. As it so happens, that's exactly what the TechGlow Foldable Cellphone Stand offers, and it's available on Amazon for $29.99.
This compact stand is actually three phone-helpful gadgets in a single package: a 360-degree rotating stand, a Bluetooth speaker, and a power bank. Just clip your phone into the grips for easy rotation, sync it to the speaker for amplification, and plug it into the battery pack to keep it charged up. When used to its full capacity, this stand provides all sorts of benefits, from serving as a convenient viewing stand while watching videos to taking family and business video calls. There are even PA-style buttons on the front of the speaker for starting and ending calls, as well as skipping videos and music tracks.
Amazon has given this product a thumbs-up with an Amazon's Choice badge, with users generally agreeing in the form of a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. One user was pleasantly surprised by the speaker's sound quality and its portable design, which made it easy to carry around their home. Another user uses it to keep their phone propped up while they perform a physical therapy routine in an app.
KitchekShop Coffee Mug Warmer
For many people, moms included, the day doesn't properly start until you've had your first cup of coffee. Unfortunately, if you're having a particularly hectic morning, you might not have time to take a sip until your coffee's already ice cold, and that's just tragic. If your mom needs her coffee quickly reheated, get her a KitchekShop Coffee Mug Warmer, available on Amazon for $25.49.
This futuristic panel is a game-changing gadget for coffee enthusiasts; it's the perfect way to reheat a cup of coffee that's gone stone-cold and to keep it consistently warm even if you have to step away for a bit. Just place your mug on the surface, press the power button, and select one of the four preset temperature settings. The panel will heat up quickly and stay that way, keeping your beverage of choice warm from the bottom. It's more precise than reheating in the microwave, and you can leave the heat on to keep your drink from going cold. Don't worry, though, as it also has a programmable auto-shutoff in case you accidentally leave it on after your mug is drained.
The coffee achievers of the world shopping on Amazon have given this handy panel a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with Amazon itself adding an Amazon's Choice badge for good measure. One user, who endures the frigid temperatures of Maine in the winter, loves this gadget for keeping their coffee from freezing over in the morning. Another user likes having it to keep their drinks warm throughout the day, rather than having to repeatedly reheat them in the microwave.
Show your mom you care with nifty gadgets
It's always nice to get your mom something she'd like for Mother's Day, but it would also be prudent to ensure that the something in question actually works before she gets it. To ensure that all of the preceding gifts were of sufficient quality for your mom, we focused on products readily available on Amazon for $30 or less, regardless of sales, with a cumulative user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.