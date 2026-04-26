The Best Cheap Workout Earbuds Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports
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Consumer Reports is a highly trusted source for tech advice, not only because they go into excruciating detail when testing products, but also because they keep everyday practicality in mind. Consumer Reports reviewed the best workout earbuds of 2026 and ranked them based on sound quality, fit, and the usefulness of their features. We took a close look at CR's list and decided to put the spotlight on the most affordable earbuds in their lineup.
The Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless are the best cheap workout earbuds, according to Consumer Reports, because they deliver above-average sound quality for the price. For as low as $19.99, you get decent-sounding buds that are easy to replace if you leave them behind at the gym. However, CR's testers noted that you can get a better fit by buying a more expensive product. The Dime 2 buds also only have 3.5 hours of battery life, with an additional 8.5 hours in the charging case, though they should be more than capable of lasting through your daily workout.
Wireless earbuds don't last long, even if you pay a premium, so it's worth going with a cheaper option for something you will use during long workouts every single day. This makes the Skullcandy Dime 2 an easy choice for money-conscious gymgoers.
What other reviewers say about the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds
The audio experts at SoundGuys also reviewed the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds. They praised the mono-earbud listening mode and IPX4 water resistance rating, which make these buds very suitable for outdoor running and sweaty gym workouts. The main criticism from SoundGuys was the short battery life and slow microUSB charging.
The experienced review team at RTINGS also tested these buds. Their verdict was that the Skullcandy Dime 2 are well-built, stable, and offer decent noise isolation. They are among the best workout earbuds, but a lack of sound customization and other features makes them less suitable for entertainment.
Ultimately, the Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless is a no-frills product that earned its praise from Consumer Reports and other respected review sites. Skullcandy used inexpensive components to make a straightforward pair of buds that serve their specific purpose well, which is one reason Bluetooth earbuds are so cheap overall now. If you're looking for something that's still affordable but with a higher-end feel than the Skullcandy Dime 2, check out our list of cheap wireless earbuds that prove price isn't the limit.