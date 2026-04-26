The Best Cheap Workout Earbuds Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports

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Consumer Reports is a highly trusted source for tech advice, not only because they go into excruciating detail when testing products, but also because they keep everyday practicality in mind. Consumer Reports reviewed the best workout earbuds of 2026 and ranked them based on sound quality, fit, and the usefulness of their features. We took a close look at CR's list and decided to put the spotlight on the most affordable earbuds in their lineup.

The Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless are the best cheap workout earbuds, according to Consumer Reports, because they deliver above-average sound quality for the price. For as low as $19.99, you get decent-sounding buds that are easy to replace if you leave them behind at the gym. However, CR's testers noted that you can get a better fit by buying a more expensive product. The Dime 2 buds also only have 3.5 hours of battery life, with an additional 8.5 hours in the charging case, though they should be more than capable of lasting through your daily workout.

Wireless earbuds don't last long, even if you pay a premium, so it's worth going with a cheaper option for something you will use during long workouts every single day. This makes the Skullcandy Dime 2 an easy choice for money-conscious gymgoers.