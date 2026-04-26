Here's When You Should Restart Your Apple Watch

You've probably heard that the most common IT resolutions are to "unplug and plug it back in" or "turn it on and off." But there's truth to those two troubleshooting steps being the most logical first ones to take with any tech device if there's an issue. With a laptop, it might be when you receive a notification that system resources are low, as a reboot clears temporary files running in the background and frees up RAM. For a router, it could be when the connection is lagging. You might want to periodically restart your phone just to give it a refresh. The same goes for your Apple Watch, though you might not even consider it to be a device you need to restart outside of running an update.

While that's the most obvious time to restart, though the process is typically run automatically once the update has been installed, there are other times you might notice the Apple Watch should be restarted. There's no official word on a schedule for when you should restart the smartwatch. But there are some obvious signs that point to when it's a good idea.