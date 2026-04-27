Your Steam Deck LED Is Blinking 3 Times? Here's What It Means

If you are a PC gamer and want to take your games on the go without spending money on a dedicated gaming laptop, you might want to invest in a Steam Deck. The console provides the most bang for your buck in the handheld console market, but you will inevitably have to stow it away. When you do, the console will tell you with a helpful — but admittedly confusing — LED signal.

Every Steam Deck has a mode called "battery storage mode" designed to keep the battery healthy when you don't plan to use the device for long periods. When this mode is activated, the power LED will blink three times. However, this applies only to LCD Steam Decks. OLED Steam Decks have a different signaling system: The LED will blink blue twice.

While battery storage can maintain the Steam Deck's battery for weeks or even months, it can only do so by essentially cutting the motherboard off from its battery at the BIOS level. As such, once you activate this mode, you can't wake the Steam Deck through normal means (i.e., pressing the power button). To resume playing on the device, plug it into a power supply, such as a wall outlet, then press the power button. It's annoying, but it keeps the battery nice and fresh. Plus, if you want to DIY repair the Steam Deck or, say, upgrade it with a display that increases screen resolution, you should activate battery storage mode beforehand to minimize risks.