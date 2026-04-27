Are Your Headphones Safe Going Through TSA's X-Rays?
Going through a TSA checkpoint means subjecting yourself and your stuff to security assessments, not least of which is a run-through of an X-ray machine. If you didn't know, these machines emit X-ray radiation to help the scanners and security personnel peer through various materials. For example, they can look inside your bags or examine the insides of a laptop and other electronic components to make sure there's nothing dangerous concealed within. But how damaging is this radiation for electronics, specifically smaller devices like headphones?
The good news is that X-rays are harmless for most computer devices and electronics. The radiation used by these machines is at a very low level, a few micrograys at most. Computers, hard drives, media players, cell phones, USB drives and even removable media like CDs and floppy discs are fine going through an X-ray machine. That includes headphones, earbuds, and the components inside them.
But the one TSA rule about electronics every traveler should know is that anything electronic must be able to be powered on. In addition, most electronics need to come out of your bag if they're stowed and put into a bin. While not required, that probably means taking off headphones and putting them in a bin for the scanner, as well. It's safer to remain mindful of your surroundings anyway while going through checkpoints rather than listening to music or audio and zoning everything out.
Why taking off your headphones is the smart move
Instead of wearing headphones around your neck or over your head, especially while listening to music, it's best to take them off so you can remain alert and aware. You must comply with TSA officer instructions, and if you can't hear them, that could get you into a bad situation. Luckily, you can follow a few simple tips to get your electronics through TSA quickly, such as keeping them accessible at the top of your bags or carry-on, or opting for TSA PreCheck instead of the standard lines.
The TSA allows headphones in both carry-on and checked bags. Do note that the final decision always rests with the TSA officers on call, but it's generally okay to stow them. They'll be scanned like everything else when your bag passes through the machines, and the technology won't harm them.
It's not an official rule that you need to take off your headphones at a security checkpoint. However, TSA does like to scan electronics separately, and officers may have you remove laptops and bulky devices from your bag and put them in a separate bin. They may or may not require you to do the same with large headphones. Doctors also recommend keeping them in a protective case or avoiding placing them directly in the bin to prevent contact with infectious materials. Those bins see hundreds or thousands of items in and out per day, which could carry a myriad of germs and bacteria.