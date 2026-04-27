Are Your Headphones Safe Going Through TSA's X-Rays?

Going through a TSA checkpoint means subjecting yourself and your stuff to security assessments, not least of which is a run-through of an X-ray machine. If you didn't know, these machines emit X-ray radiation to help the scanners and security personnel peer through various materials. For example, they can look inside your bags or examine the insides of a laptop and other electronic components to make sure there's nothing dangerous concealed within. But how damaging is this radiation for electronics, specifically smaller devices like headphones?

The good news is that X-rays are harmless for most computer devices and electronics. The radiation used by these machines is at a very low level, a few micrograys at most. Computers, hard drives, media players, cell phones, USB drives and even removable media like CDs and floppy discs are fine going through an X-ray machine. That includes headphones, earbuds, and the components inside them.

But the one TSA rule about electronics every traveler should know is that anything electronic must be able to be powered on. In addition, most electronics need to come out of your bag if they're stowed and put into a bin. While not required, that probably means taking off headphones and putting them in a bin for the scanner, as well. It's safer to remain mindful of your surroundings anyway while going through checkpoints rather than listening to music or audio and zoning everything out.