5 Monitor Features You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On

When it's time to buy a new display for your desktop, many monitor features aren't worth the money. That's because these features, although they seem cool on paper, add no utility to daily use or serve such occasional purposes that you do not even notice the difference. So, most of the time, they only raise the price of a product that you already usually pay a lot for.

Although a high refresh rate sounds interesting, especially for people who play competitive online games, not every user needs it. The same goes for resolution: anything above 1440p or 4K offers very situational benefits and usually does not justify the money invested.

Instead of paying extra for these monitor features, consider checking affordable monitor options and paying attention to a few more important factors in your new display. For example, choosing a panel type that fits your use perfectly and checking color accuracy and brightness levels matter more. These points affect your experience far more than some features that exist only to grab attention.