How Often Should You Grease Your 3D Printer?

3D printers require regular maintenance to stay in tip-top shape. Yes, that means you should be cleaning your 3D printer if you don't already. The printing bed needs to be wiped down with mild soap and water to remove residues and other leftovers. Meanwhile, the extruder or nozzle — the piece that ejects the filament — also needs to be cleaned to prevent dry materials from sticking to it, ruining future prints. But another step of regular maintenance is to grease various components, or rather, lubricate the rails, rods, screws, and gears.

The reason why is fairly straightforward. Many of the parts in a 3D printer are made of metal, and metal-on-metal contact can increase friction, resistance, and, sometimes, heat buildup. Ultimately, that friction can impact the print quality of anything you're making and may even result in a project failure. Proper lubrication can also extend your printer's longevity.

There is no definitive timeline for greasing a 3D printer. Some recommend doing it weekly; others recommend doing it monthly, but it is necessary. If you're printing more often, daily, for instance, you're likely going to need to lubricate more often. The best way to test is to run your finger along the greased components, like the rods. If your finger comes away clean, free from residues or solids, you don't need to lubricate. If you notice contaminants like dust, grime, dirt or other visible particles, lubrication is sorely needed.