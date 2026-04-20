This $3 USB Gadget Can Make Your Old Laptop Run Like New

Installing a Linux distro is a great way to breathe new life into an older laptop, but there are a ton of options to choose from, and someone not well-versed with the ecosystem might end up feeling overwhelmed. Google has partnered with a company called Back Market to provide a solid alternative — it's a ChromeOS Flex USB kit that allows you to transform an old or aging laptop into a more stable machine.

Google and Back Market's ChromeOS Flex USB key is only $3 brand new, with no subscriptions or additional purchases needed. It's a pre-loaded USB stick that makes it easy to install ChromeOS Flex on most computers with an Intel or AMD processor. There are some subtle differences between ChromeOS Flex and the version of ChromeOS that you'd find on a Chromebook, but for the most part, this little USB stick can essentially turn your aging laptop into a less resource-heavy ChromeOS machine. Simply put, ChromeOS Flex is a free operating system from Google that can breathe new life into your old laptop as a DIY solution.

If you have no idea what any of this means and this is your first time working with a device like this, don't worry. The USB kit comes with simplified guides and video tutorials to walk you through everything. Google says it will "demystify the installation process." Do note that your laptop must be a compatible model — Google maintains a full list of available models that you can reference. Many popular brands are on the list such as Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. But for only $3, you really can't beat having one of these handy when you want to bring an old laptop back to life effortlessly.