4 Clever Uses For Your Old MacBooks

Just because a MacBook is old doesn't mean it's useless. There are plenty of uses for an old laptop, and while it may no longer be able to receive the latest updates and the hardware may be a few generations behind, that doesn't mean it's time to throw in the towel and recycle your old machine just yet.

While something like an M1 MacBook Pro still has plenty of hardware to remain a powerhouse, macOS Tahoe being the last major update for Intel Macs means an older machine may soon stop receiving new Apple features – if it hasn't already, that is. Even if Apple quietly discontinued your Intel Mac, there are still a number of ways to bring new life to it, including experimenting with other operating systems, transforming it into a Wi-Fi range extender, setting it up as a powerful media center or simply using it as a second monitor for your new rig.

Like repurposing an old iPad tablet, using any of the ideas below can be a great way to give your old MacBook a second chance. Just remember that some of these options may require additional accessories, such as a USB key or Ethernet cables. There are a lot of available options, so feel free to explore the choices below and see if any of them get some ideas percolating in your brain.