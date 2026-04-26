15 Of The Best Free Apps For Your Amazon Fire Tablet

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Amazon Fire has a lineup of tablets to suit people with varying needs. Even if you have an Amazon Fire Tablet that's too old, you can still find some clever uses for it. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a budget-friendly device that costs $179.99 and lets you watch Prime Video or read whatever e-books suit your fancy. If you have a bit more wiggle room in the financial department, then the Amazon Fire Max 11 will give you a more powerful device for just a bit more, at $229.99.

Of course, it's entirely possible that you want to buy a safe tablet for your kid instead, which is where Amazon also specializes. Depending on your child's age, you can either get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids or the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which are made for ages 3 to 7 and ages 6 to 12, respectively. These tablets come with a protective kid-friendly case and feature a simplified UI that younger users can easily navigate.

Regardless of which device you purchase, you'll eventually want to populate it with apps. While the Amazon Appstore isn't necessarily as robust as the Android Play Store or Apple's App Store, it still has a decent selection of free, highly reviewed apps that you can download. From free streaming services to fun games that will keep you and your child occupied, these essential apps for your Amazon Fire Tablet provide so much value, but you can get them for free.