Big Changes Are Coming To Sony TVs (And You're Going To Hate Them)

All good things must come to an end. But do they have to? Last month, Sony announced it would sell its Bravia 3 II TVs at budget prices. You used to get a ton of features for reasonable prices, but you know what they say: Sony giveth, Sony taketh away. Recently Sony announced that starting late May 2026, certain models of Bravia TV will lose access to several display and TV Guide (Program Guide) features. These will include the 2023 A95L series, the 2024 Bravia 9 (XR90), Bravia 8 (XR80), and Bravia 7 (XR70) models, and the 2025 Bravia 8 II (XR80M2) and Bravia 5 (XR50) models.

The available features will vary depending on whether you use a Set Top Box (STB) or Antenna TV (ATSC). STB users will lose the Set Top Box menu but will get a control menu instead, and thumbnails for shows are being removed. ATSC users, meanwhile, will lose even more, as they will no longer see program information, channel logos, program description thumbnails, and the programs of all but the most recently watched channels.