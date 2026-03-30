Sony Is Selling Its Innovative New Smart TV At A Budget Price
The TV market is heating up, and while Sony recently announced plans to merge its Bravia brand with TCL, there's no denying that Sony Bravia TVs are among the best you can buy. In fact, Sony TVs are named among the most reliable smart TV brands. So, when Sony has taken its best video processor and included it in a new affordable TV, in this case the Bravia 3 II, it's the kind of whiplash deal you don't want to miss. The TV starts at just $600 for the 43-inch model, and you can even get a larger 65-inch model for sub-$1,000. The massive 100-inch model, the largest size, is just over $3,000, which is the same price you might pay for an OLED from another brand that's half that size.
This is such an incredible deal because the TV comes loaded with Sony's top-line Bravia XR video processor alongside features like XR Triluminos Pro color processing and others that are normally reserved for its higher-end TV models.
What you get with the Sony Bravia 3 II
The Sony Bravia 3 II has one of the best smart TV OSs with Google TV. Most notably, as mentioned, it's powered by Sony's top-line XR processor and XR Triluminos Pro, which promises a wide color gamut and natural color reproduction. Sony's Triluminos software is focused primarily on reproducing reds, greens, and blues as accurately as possible. With a MediaTek chip, you get that company's smart TV hardware to assist with noise and image reproduction in the Sony Bravia 3 II, along with Sony's signal processing.
The TV boasts additional features you wouldn't expect in an affordable mid-tier model, like support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced DTS:X to enjoy with compatible content from services like Disney+. You even get Google Gemini for using natural language commands to control the display, and four HDMI ports for connecting source devices and playing content up to 4K and 120Hz, like a game console, set-top box, Blu-ray player, and more. Control it using the included remote that has been redesigned for better tactile navigation and employs an optimized button design.
Why this is a deal to jump on
This move by Sony could be an indication of things to come should its partnership with TCL be finalized. TCL is known as a cheaper Chinese brand, though its recent products have been really impressive, with reviewers largely praising them and highlighting features like black-level performance, powerful processing, refresh rates and overall value for the dollar. The Sony Bravia 3 II is an early indication that the brand is willing to offer quality products at more accessible price points to compete with the top-selling brands. That strategy extends to a new complementary selection of soundbars and subs that pair wonderfully with the TV and start from as little as $470.
If the strategic partnership goes through between Sony and TCL, TCL would be a majority shareholder in Sony's home entertainment business, including TVs. We wouldn't see products that are part of this collaboration until 2027, but the Sony Bravia 3 II could be testing the waters, so to speak. Sony is dipping its toes into the more affordable TV space with this innovative new TV that is set to rival others in the same price category.