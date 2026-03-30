Sony Is Selling Its Innovative New Smart TV At A Budget Price

The TV market is heating up, and while Sony recently announced plans to merge its Bravia brand with TCL, there's no denying that Sony Bravia TVs are among the best you can buy. In fact, Sony TVs are named among the most reliable smart TV brands. So, when Sony has taken its best video processor and included it in a new affordable TV, in this case the Bravia 3 II, it's the kind of whiplash deal you don't want to miss. The TV starts at just $600 for the 43-inch model, and you can even get a larger 65-inch model for sub-$1,000. The massive 100-inch model, the largest size, is just over $3,000, which is the same price you might pay for an OLED from another brand that's half that size.

This is such an incredible deal because the TV comes loaded with Sony's top-line Bravia XR video processor alongside features like XR Triluminos Pro color processing and others that are normally reserved for its higher-end TV models.