This Smartphone Has A 400mm Telephoto Lens Attachment – And It Could Replace Your Camera

Chinese OEMs offer some pretty interesting smartphones, particularly with exciting camera capabilities, that hardly ever reach the North American shores. Now, one of these Android phone brands – Vivo — has launched a new phone called the X300 Ultra in international markets. This is notable because the company has traditionally shied away from launching its X-series flagships with the "Ultra" moniker outside of its home market in China. Unfortunately, a North American release is unlikely for the X300 Ultra, and if you really want this phone, you'll have to import a unit.

The X300 Ultra is not your typical Android phone. It not only boasts several top-of-the-line features, including powerful camera hardware, but also has an optional photography kit, which includes an eye-popping 400mm telephoto lens attachment. As is pretty evident from this photography kit, the X300 Ultra is targeted at folks who want to take professional-grade photos from their phone, essentially as a replacement for their camera. First showcased at the Mobile World Congress in March this year and then introduced in China at the end of the same month, the smartphone costs a pretty penny, having a list price of 2,000 euros (~US$2,360). The photography kit is also not cheap at 600 euros. Preorders are currently open in select European markets, with shipments starting April 24. Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 Ultra and its impressive photography chops.