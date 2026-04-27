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Amazon Fire TV smart TVs and streaming devices come with a top Fire TV accessory already packed in: the Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to control your device's volume, power, and navigation, and even use voice assistant commands. At the top of each of these remotes, near the power button, is a small LED indicator that also houses a microphone.

This LED light displays a different color to indicate a specific issue or function, helping you troubleshoot any potential problems your device may be experiencing. For example, a slow-blinking red light means your remote is low on battery, while an orange light means your remote isn't paired with your Fire TV device.

Similarly, a blue light on your Amazon Fire TV remote, and how it performs, can tell you if Alexa voice control is active, if any issues you may be experiencing are coming from your Fire TV device, or if your remote is experiencing connection or pairing issues. Below, we break down what the blue light on your Amazon Fire TV Stick remote means in different situations.