Are The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Still Worth It In 2026?
Apple released the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022, followed by a small update in 2023 that brought a USB-C port to the charging case. The company launched the AirPods Pro 3 in 2025, but many of the features available with Apple's latest flagship earbuds are also included with the previous model. So even though roughly four years have passed since Apple originally launched the AirPods Pro 2, they continue to be solid options in 2026, offering great sound quality, satisfying battery life, and constant updates that keep making them better over time.
I've owned the AirPods Pro 2 since the end of 2022, and they have been my go-to earbuds since then. While I did upgrade to the AirPods Pro 3 (which, I mean, it's part of my job as a tech journalist), I still highly recommend the AirPods Pro 2. Not only because you can usually get them way cheaper than the current model, but because the differences between them are modest. The biggest advantage of the latest model is the heart rate sensor, which I think is really cool for running and working out in general, even when I'm using the Apple Watch. But there are many reasons that Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are worth it in 2026, and most likely for years to come. Here's what you should know about these earbuds.
The AirPods Pro 2 are still worthwhile in 2026 because of Apple's H2 chip
Both the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 3 offer the same H2 chip. While Apple says it redesigned the internals of the newest model to bring deeper bass, improved ANC, and a better transparency mode, the AirPods Pro 2 still do an amazing job for everyday use. Music sounds clear, bass is great, and you almost never hear any distortion, even when you're blasting music at maximum volume. The ANC is strong enough to block most noise — everything from city traffic to construction zones or airplane turbines — and the transparency mode feels natural enough that voices don't sound robotic when you're using the function.
Thanks to the H2 chip, the AirPods Pro 2 offer most of the same smart perks you'd find on the AirPods Pro 3, such as the Live Translation feature that works with iPhones, hearing aid functionality, and head-nodding gestures to reply to a message or reject a call. You also get spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, head-tracked Dolby Atmos, and more from the H2 chip — almost all of the software features available for the third generation can also be found on the second one.
The AirPods Pro 2 even have some advantages over Apple's current-generation earbuds. Many people, myself included, believe the AirPods Pro 2 are more comfortable than the third-generation models — after all, some users have reported ear injuries with the AirPods Pro 3. And while the third-gen earbuds feature 8 hours of battery life on a single charge compared to 6 hours for the second-gen buds, the total battery capacity with the case for the AirPods Pro 3 is only 24 hours — 6 fewer hours than the AirPods Pro 2.
There's only one major reason to choose the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026
With the AirPods Pro 2 being so similar to the AirPods Pro 3, there's really only one clear advantage for the newer earbuds: the heart rate sensor. First introduced with Powerbeats Pro 2, this feature has become key to my workout routine, as the Apple Watch tends to misread my heart rate and sometimes even stops reading it altogether during longer workouts.
This complaint has also been shared by several users, but whenever I'm wearing the AirPods Pro 3, the earbuds fill in my missing Apple Watch heart rate data. With three different channels measuring my heart rate (the Apple Watch + the two earbuds), I get more precise heart rate data, which no longer shows empty spaces during my workouts. So the AirPods Pro 3 have a real advantage for fitness-focused people while offering slightly better sound quality and longer battery life on a single charge. They also have some other little perks that might not mean much for regular users, like improved Find My capabilities, better water and dust resistance, and louder speakers to help you find your lost MagSafe case.
That said, the AirPods Pro 2 remain a strong option in 2026, as they can still compete with the best earbuds on the market, but at a more affordable price. The AirPods Pro 3, on the other hand, bring small yet useful upgrades for those willing to spend a little more.