Are The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Still Worth It In 2026?

Apple released the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022, followed by a small update in 2023 that brought a USB-C port to the charging case. The company launched the AirPods Pro 3 in 2025, but many of the features available with Apple's latest flagship earbuds are also included with the previous model. So even though roughly four years have passed since Apple originally launched the AirPods Pro 2, they continue to be solid options in 2026, offering great sound quality, satisfying battery life, and constant updates that keep making them better over time.

I've owned the AirPods Pro 2 since the end of 2022, and they have been my go-to earbuds since then. While I did upgrade to the AirPods Pro 3 (which, I mean, it's part of my job as a tech journalist), I still highly recommend the AirPods Pro 2. Not only because you can usually get them way cheaper than the current model, but because the differences between them are modest. The biggest advantage of the latest model is the heart rate sensor, which I think is really cool for running and working out in general, even when I'm using the Apple Watch. But there are many reasons that Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are worth it in 2026, and most likely for years to come. Here's what you should know about these earbuds.