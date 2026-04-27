Did The Validated App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 8

Though the Validated app did not get a deal on "Shark Tank," it did see some success after the episode aired in April 2017. Soon after, Validated expanded from two to ten cities, adding New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. Users could shop at local businesses and national chains like Tanner Goods and PANDORA for credits, which they could redeem for Uber, Lyft, and other rides.

The service wouldn't be around for much longer after that expansion, though. In May 2019, Validated was acquired by ReachNow (previously called moovel and operated by BMW), a rideshare and car-sharing app. Arneson said in a press release that the move was a natural progression for Validated, which brought needed technology to a company (ReachNow) already positioned to work with local governments to subsidize public transportation (Google Maps also makes that easier now). According to their LinkedIn pages, all three of the company's founders moved on around the time of the acquisition, or soon after. ReachNow ceased all operations in July 2019, just two months after the deal was struck.

That seemed to be the end of the road for Validated, as its final Facebook post was the one announcing the acquisition. Since then, the company's website has been taken down, and the app has been delisted in app directories. As for its trio of founders, each has had various jobs since leaving Validated, but all are still working in technology in some capacity. The app may have gone under for reasons out of its control, but it was never exactly a household name to begin with. Still, for a time, Validated was mutually beneficial to both retailers and customers, even if it was too complicated for the Sharks' tastes.