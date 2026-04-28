There's no doubt Apple excels with its dialed-in iPhone experience, but those pristine garden walls have a downside: iOS isn't as flexible as Android. The openness of Android helps provide a wide range of hardware options for every budget along with abundant software customizations like third-party launchers and icon packs. Add to that Google's obsession with accessibility, and you have a trifecta of features that can easily appeal to older generations and their specific needs — or even us younger users who've been tasked with setting up smartphones for their parents and grandparents.

As the go-to tech expert in my family, someone who's covered Android for well over a decade, I always recommend it as the mobile OS for older folks, whether they're new to tech or longtime users. Not only is it easier to find the right hardware and software for a senior's preferred use-case (like a large screen and custom big-button dialer), but when you combine Android's wide world of customization with its prominent accessibility features like the built-in TalkBack screen reader, you start to see it as one cohesive package that is ideal for older generations.

Android is the mobile OS often recommended by experts like me for use by older generations because it's an incredibly versatile platform that also happens to offer some of the most affordable options on the market. When you compare its many positives to the competition, it's easy to see why Android is the most-used mobile OS in the world, having captured over 70% of the global market. It's simply that flexible, and consumers of all ages can benefit from it.