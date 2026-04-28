US Marines Are Using This New Anti-Drone Smart Scope

The fight to counteract drone warfare continues to revolutionize all levels of the battlefield. From expanding the scope of conflicts to revolutionizing supply chains, the rise of artificial intelligence, robotics, and other emerging technologies are rapidly changing how nation-states approach warfare. Several of the resulting systems have grabbed headlines, ranging from Ukraine's army of ground robots to China's AI-trained predator drones. Defending against these systems, particularly drones, has required that militaries get creative, deploying everything from high-energy laser cannons to fish nets to stop droves of drones swarming cities and military installations across global war zones.

A major challenge with defending against drone swarms is the simple matter of numbers. Because militaries often deploy hundreds of attack drones per day, downing drones can quickly drain munition reserves. The cost differential between costly interceptor missiles and cheap attack drones, which can cost as low as a few thousand dollars, only further underscores the need to craft cost-efficient defense solutions. One means of doing so may involve making traditional low-cost weapons systems, like rifles, more efficient in targeting drone swarms.

One such technology is Smart Shooter's SMASH 2000L smart scope. A rifle accessory that allows soldiers to sight and down drones via an optic's fire control system, the SMASH 2000L is the latest anti-drone technology to be adopted by the U.S. Marine Corps. Reportedly, the scope transforms Marine rifles into efficient drone defense systems through an autonomous system that performs ballistic calculations and prevents rounds unlikely to hit its target from being released.