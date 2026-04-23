This Is One Of The Worst Things You Can Do To Your Laptop

Personalizing your laptop can be a slippery slope. It's understandable, though. You can pick from any of the most reliable laptop brands, and you'll ultimately get the same thing: a bland-looking gray or black rectangle. One of the most common ways to spice things up is with some stylish or whimsical stickers. But depending on where you put them, using stickers can be one of the worst things you might do to your laptop.

Putting stickers over a laptop's vents or ports will prevent heat from escaping. This will cause the device to overheat, which leads to poor performance, sudden shutdowns, or permanent damage to the laptop's components. This might sound like common sense if you're a tech-savvy power user, but it's a surprisingly common mistake.

A popular video shared on Reddit showed a repair shop technician fixing a customer's overheating laptop by simply peeling off a large sticker that was blocking the entire width of the device's bottom vent. The video received over 48,000 interactions, with multiple top-rated comments sharing how they solved an overheating issue by removing something that was blocking the vents — which is exactly why you should never use your laptop on your lap either.