Every New Product Apple Is Launching In 2026 (There Are Over 15)

Apple is about to go through a major transition, as company CEO Tim Cook announced he's stepping down from his role in September in favor of John Ternus. Still, it doesn't mean Apple is planning to slow down the amount of products it's set to introduce in 2026.

So far, Apple has already introduced new iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirTags, and even a second-generation AirPods Max in the first few months of 2026. While one might conclude that the company has already refreshed most of its products, there are over 15 new devices coming this year, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, and several smart home devices.

While some of these upcoming products might depend on the company's success in delivering an all-new Siri, and we'll know more about that during the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple still has several items to introduce. That said, it's important to take into consideration that Apple might face delays due to the RAM shortage, as a recent Bloomberg report suggests that a new Mac Studio has been delayed until later this year, and the upcoming MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities might only be introduced by 2027. Without further ado, these are all the products Apple is launching in 2026, so get your wallet ready for whenever these releases hit the shelves.