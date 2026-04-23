Every New Product Apple Is Launching In 2026 (There Are Over 15)
Apple is about to go through a major transition, as company CEO Tim Cook announced he's stepping down from his role in September in favor of John Ternus. Still, it doesn't mean Apple is planning to slow down the amount of products it's set to introduce in 2026.
So far, Apple has already introduced new iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirTags, and even a second-generation AirPods Max in the first few months of 2026. While one might conclude that the company has already refreshed most of its products, there are over 15 new devices coming this year, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, and several smart home devices.
While some of these upcoming products might depend on the company's success in delivering an all-new Siri, and we'll know more about that during the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple still has several items to introduce. That said, it's important to take into consideration that Apple might face delays due to the RAM shortage, as a recent Bloomberg report suggests that a new Mac Studio has been delayed until later this year, and the upcoming MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities might only be introduced by 2027. Without further ado, these are all the products Apple is launching in 2026, so get your wallet ready for whenever these releases hit the shelves.
6 new Macs and iPads might be coming soon
While Apple recently refreshed its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offering, there are at least four new Mac devices expected to launch in 2026. Starting with the iMac, Apple is expected to introduce an M5 variant with new color options. While the design will remain the same, a spec bump, in addition to new colors, might entice users to upgrade.
The second product is the Mac mini, which should get M5 and M5 Pro variants. The current Mac mini has been very popular, as many pro users started to buy this computer to make a personal server to run local AIs. The third upgrade expected is the Mac Studio, which finally replaces the Mac Pro as the ultimate Mac. With new M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, expect crazy speed performance from Apple's most powerful computer. Fourth up is an upgraded MacBook Pro, which is likely to arrive late in the year, and include M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a touch screen, and a Dynamic Island as part of a major overhaul.
Leaving Macs behind, there are two iPads coming this year. Following its recent refresh of the iPad Air, Apple is expected to introduce a more powerful iPad 12 with the A18 or A19 chip that supports Apple Intelligence, more internal storage, and more RAM. The iPad mini is the sixth product expected to launch soon, and it could get the A19 Pro or A20 Pro chips depending on when Apple releases it, an OLED display, water-resistant design, and more, making this the most enticing upgrade to this line since the release of the iPad mini 6.
A wave of iPhones, Apple Watches, and home devices are just around the corner
For the second half of the year, Apple is expected to release three new iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold. The Pro models should get a smaller Dynamic Island, A20 Pro chip, a simpler Camera Control, and Apple's new 5G modem with support for satellite connectivity.
Combined with two new Apple Watch models, Apple is already expected to release 11 products this year, as the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to get a powerful new chip, while some rumors suggest that Touch ID could be coming to a new generation of Apple Watch Ultra.
Last but not least, Apple has at least six home products expected for later this year, depending on the success of the new Siri. These products include an all-new Apple TV hardware with the A17 Pro chip and Apple's N1 chip for connectivity; a revamped HomePod mini with the S9 chipApple's N1 processor, and possibly a second generation ultrawide-band ship, and a new HomePod 3 that supports the all-new Siri. Apple has also been long-rumored to introduce a smart home hub, which will be a mix of iPad with HomePod, in addition to a security sensor that could perfectly pair with this device and a Face ID doorbell.