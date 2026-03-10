7 Products Apple Already Discontinued In 2026

Apple introduced the first generation of its item tracker, the AirTag, almost five years ago. At that moment, the world was struggling with a pandemic, so finding lost items while stuck at home felt a bit weird. Still, as life slowly got back to normal, the item tracker started to make more sense, as it could be attached to backpacks, luggage, keychains, and other belongings. Eventually, it even became commonplace for AirTag users to put them inside their vehicle or a nice jacket they didn't want to lose.

From the first generation to the new one, not much has changed. Second-generation AirTags still rock the same circular design with a removable coin cell battery, but Apple improved Precision Finding by adding a second-generation ultra-wideband chip to the device, expanding the range up to 1.5 times further than before. The new generation also added a louder speaker, which makes it easier for people to discover an AirTag nearby or find the ones they lost.

Perhaps the biggest change in the new generation is that Precision Finding is now available on the Apple Watch, provided both the AirTag and the watch are new models. The company has also improved the reset process on the AirTag while maintaining the same price as before: $29 for a single unit or $99 for a pack of four.