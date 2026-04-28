Samsung's Next Gen Phones Might Be Getting A Major Audio Upgrade - Here's Why

Harman completed the acquisition of several hi-fi audio brands in 2025, including the likes of Denon, Marantz, Polk, Definitive Technology, and Bowers & Wilkins. The acquisition was just the latest in a string of them seen over the years, which brings even more high-end audio brands under the wider Samsung umbrella, as Harman is a subsidiary of the Korean tech giant. The deal was closed in September 2025, and Samsung has since shared plans to bring the expertise of these audio brands to its other devices, including its smartphones, which could help herald in a major audio upgrade for Samsung phones on the whole.

This is a major move for Samsung, which has been less aggressive about advertising its audio brands as being attached to the parent company beyond utilizing the technology they are known for within some of its other products. Instead, the company has mostly utilized the know-how and expertise of its previously owned companies — including JBL, which remains a favorite of Amazon shoppers — to improve the sound tuning and overall capabilities of phones like the S26 Ultra, as well as its laptops, tablets, and even its wireless headphones and soundbars.

Now, the company says it plans to do the same with technology from Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz, and Denon. And these are not small names. The brands that Samsung has added to its collection remain some of the most well-known in the audio industry, all with storied histories. Marantz reportedly created one of the first mass-adopted CD players in the 1980s.