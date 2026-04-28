5 Of The Weirdest Pieces Of Tech Found In Lost Luggage

Losing your luggage can be awful. Despite claims of 99.9% of people being reunited with their lost suitcases, sometimes things get lost in the mix. One company, Unclaimed Baggage, has been collecting and reselling lost luggage since the 1970s. Since 2023, the company has put out an annual report highlighting some of the oddities that it has come into contact with.

With 2026's report now released, we've taken a look at that and the prior reports to collate some of the weirdest bits of tech that have been lost during travel. Surprisingly, it's not entirely just missing iPads and headphones. A total of 51,449 phones were found in the lost luggage, while tablets accounted for 34,867 of the lost items. Headphones sat in the middle at 40,433.

Unclaimed Baggage has found a bunch of bizarre items, but today, let's focus on the lost tech. And if you don't want one of your gadgets showing up on next year's list, you might want to take this as a sign to look into Apple's new and improved AirTags or one of the best AirTag alternatives for Android.