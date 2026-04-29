The Actual Trade-Off Behind Buying Cheap Earbuds Instead Of Premium
If you're in the market for a pair of earbuds, you've probably considered Apple AirPods. Let's be real, walking around a public area, you're bound to see a handful of people wearing them. We recently covered how to choose the best AirPods for you and explored how it is possible to save a bit of money by opting for a more affordable model. But what if you just don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for earbuds? The trade-offs inherent in opting for a cheaper model may not actually be that big of a deal for you ... or they may be, depending on your priorities.
Earbuds and headphones that are considered premium tend to hang their proverbial hats on a few key areas to justify that price point. First, obviously, is how good the sound is. While sound quality is subjective, high-end earbuds tend to offer high-end audio processing, with customization and years of research backing their design. Premium earbuds also deliver extra features you may have to miss out on with more affordable options, such as active noise cancelling, massive battery life, or unique smart features like voice assistants. Finally, you may notice design and build quality trade-offs with lesser earbuds. Will this stuff matter to you? Let's dig in to find out.
The sound and feature trade-off
One of the key features of a pair of earbuds is how they sound. As we covered in our expert-tested earbuds roundup, this means a well-rounded sound stage, solid bass performance, and plenty of detail. This is, admittedly, one of the main ways that premium earbuds like AirPods Pro or Bose/Sony flagship earbuds really shine. That hefty price tag tends to pay for high-quality sound processing and plenty of audio research to make sure they sound good. However, that doesn't mean mid-tier or budget earbuds sound bad. In fact, we found 5 cheap earbuds that will do the job, but at the end of the day, what you tend to lose is detail and polish.
Next up to consider are the features on offer. AirPods Pro 3, for example, delivers a massive amount of extra software features like adaptive surround sound, Siri integration, and even some new hearing-aid functionality. Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds bring truly impressive noise cancellation and multi-device support. Cutting the price could mean you'll have to do away with things like ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), AI features, extended battery life, and special software functions reserved for the upper tier.
The design and the build quality considerations
The other real area to consider when opting for less-than-premium earbuds is how they look and feel while you're using them. It's well-covered that AirPods are built with design in mind, and Bose and Sony also deliver excellent attention to detail. As users report on Reddit and in other reviews, a more budget brand, such as Skull Candy or Soundcore, usually means more plastics used, less of a premium feel with ear tip materials, and a generally less durable build.
Durability is a very important topic because earbuds can really take a beating. With Apple's announcement that its AirPods Max 2 have water resistance, we wrote a deep dive on what an IP rating actually means. While this isn't super common for over-ear headphones, premium earbuds nearly always offer water and dust resistance to ensure they can survive your daily routine or exercise workout. While some cheaper earbuds offer a certain level of protection, this is often one of the first corners that gets cut. So, if you find yourself out and about a lot, with high expectations of your earbuds in the durability department, it might be advisable to pay a little more for them.