The Actual Trade-Off Behind Buying Cheap Earbuds Instead Of Premium

If you're in the market for a pair of earbuds, you've probably considered Apple AirPods. Let's be real, walking around a public area, you're bound to see a handful of people wearing them. We recently covered how to choose the best AirPods for you and explored how it is possible to save a bit of money by opting for a more affordable model. But what if you just don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for earbuds? The trade-offs inherent in opting for a cheaper model may not actually be that big of a deal for you ... or they may be, depending on your priorities.

Earbuds and headphones that are considered premium tend to hang their proverbial hats on a few key areas to justify that price point. First, obviously, is how good the sound is. While sound quality is subjective, high-end earbuds tend to offer high-end audio processing, with customization and years of research backing their design. Premium earbuds also deliver extra features you may have to miss out on with more affordable options, such as active noise cancelling, massive battery life, or unique smart features like voice assistants. Finally, you may notice design and build quality trade-offs with lesser earbuds. Will this stuff matter to you? Let's dig in to find out.