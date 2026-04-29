This New Smart Gadget For Your Bike Helmet Wants To Make Trail Rides Safer

The world around us can be pretty dangerous at times, which is why having emergency contact information handy is always a good idea. A new smart gadget, that you can use with any bicycle helmet, aims to make accessing this information easier while biking. If you're riding alone — whether on the trail or on the road — and have an accident, this clever bike helmet fastener from FIDLOCK and Twiceme Technology makes contacting your emergency contacts simple and quick for first responders.

It's essentially a high-tech chin strap buckle with NFC, Near Field Communication. NFC is what allows you to tap your phone to send or receive data, like making contactless payments at the register. The NFC reader on your smartphone isn't just for tap-to-pay, though. It can also be used to share information, like with the FIDLOCK SNAP helmet buckle. The small device is looped into the chin straps of a helmet and uses a magnet-mechanical fastening system to secure the helmet.

With the integrated Twiceme tech, first responders can tap a smartphone to the buckle and receive critical information, like medical details, emergency contacts, and personal info. The buckle requires no batteries, charging, or connectivity. At the moment, this bike helmet smart gadget is available to "equipment partners", presumably for integration with helmets at the factory.